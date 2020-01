I was trying to install Win 10 Pro tonight from USB, and when I got to the initial Windows screen, my USB keyboard was dead. I couldn't even navigate to "Next." I had to use a PS2 mouse to navigate. Once that initial screen was done, the USB keyboard came to life. Why is that? I thought we could use USB to install for the last 10 years? I was in teh BIOS previously, and the USB keyboard worked fine.



It's been a long time since I did a Desktop install.

