Will ultraviewer can harm my second pc?

Hello. I have in my house PC and laptop.LAN on pc is connected from cable from router. Laptop is WIFI ( without cable ).I am working ( job ) on my laptop.Tommorow somebody from my company want to change something in my job program ( CATI NIPO ) in my laptop by program ULTRA VIEWER. Its remote control software.So he will connect to my laptop by ID and pass.link to program:Thats all.But i am scared about my pc, should i turn off my pc during this? Something will not change in PC? Or pc doesnt matter? ( maybe i am paranoid )