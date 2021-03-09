Will ultraviewer can harm my second pc?

Hello. I have in my house PC and laptop.

LAN on pc is connected from cable from router. Laptop is WIFI ( without cable ).

I am working ( job ) on my laptop.

Tommorow somebody from my company want to change something in my job program ( CATI NIPO ) in my laptop by program ULTRA VIEWER. Its remote control software.

So he will connect to my laptop by ID and pass.

link to program:

https://ultraviewer.net/en/

Thats all.

But i am scared about my pc, should i turn off my pc during this? Something will not change in PC? Or pc doesnt matter? ( maybe i am paranoid )
 
