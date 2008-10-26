Will GFWL limit Fallout 3 modding?

I am wondering if the fact that Fallout 3 is a GFW-Live will limit the ability to which the game can be modded. Seeing as how on GFW-Live modding can technically be viewed as 'cheating,' is Microsoft going to limit the way the game can be modded or even ban it all-together? One of the reasons I still have Oblivion installed on my PC today is the fantastic community created mods that are still being cranked out (my Oblvion folder has bloated up to over 15GB). For Microsoft to have any impact on this issue would be a sad, sad day for PC gaming. Has anyone heard anything on this?
 
Its up to the game developer, in this case Bethesda.
I've read that the editor will not be released with the game, but at a later date.

And modding isn't cheating in single player games. That only applies for multiplayer games/modes - where the server checks that everyone is using the same exact version of the game and/or any mods the server allows.
 
Fallout 3 finally freed from Games For Windows Live

Launched in 2007, Microsoft's Games For Windows Live was a maligned game launcher designed to unite PC and Xbox Live users...PC users never warmed to the service, and it was discontinued in 2014...since then, droves of publishers and developers have moved to detach GFWL dependencies from their games...for some reason, Bethesda never got around to doing that with Fallout 3, which has made running the game through Steam a right pain in the arse

That's all in the past, now: A new update for Fallout 3 and its GOTY variant completely excises GFWL's perfidious remains, leaving a game that you should now be able to simply boot up, hassle free

"Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition has been updated and no longer installs Games for Windows Live dependencies," so reads the patch notes for Fallout 3: Game of the Year..."If Fallout 3 was previously installed on Steam, we suggest uninstalling and reinstalling the title. The title no longer requires Games for Windows Live and will now launch"

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/22370/view/2993196769824312887
 
