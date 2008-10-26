Will GFWL limit Fallout 3 modding?

horrorshow
I am wondering if the fact that Fallout 3 is a GFW-Live will limit the ability to which the game can be modded. Seeing as how on GFW-Live modding can technically be viewed as 'cheating,' is Microsoft going to limit the way the game can be modded or even ban it all-together? One of the reasons I still have Oblivion installed on my PC today is the fantastic community created mods that are still being cranked out (my Oblvion folder has bloated up to over 15GB). For Microsoft to have any impact on this issue would be a sad, sad day for PC gaming. Has anyone heard anything on this?