Will GFWL limit Fallout 3 modding?

Launched in 2007, Microsoft's Games For Windows Live was a maligned game launcher designed to unite PC and Xbox Live users...PC users never warmed to the service, and it was discontinued in 2014...since then, droves of publishers and developers have moved to detach GFWL dependencies from their games...for some reason, Bethesda never got around to doing that with Fallout 3, which has made running the game through Steam a right pain in the arseThat's all in the past, now: A new update for Fallout 3 and its GOTY variant completely excises GFWL's perfidious remains, leaving a game that you should now be able to simply boot up, hassle free"Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition has been updated and no longer installs Games for Windows Live dependencies," so reads the patch notes for Fallout 3: Game of the Year..."If Fallout 3 was previously installed on Steam, we suggest uninstalling and reinstalling the title. The title no longer requires Games for Windows Live and will now launch"