Will a hard drive slow down if there is not enough free space?

There is some benchmark of full vs empty drive:I would like if we would see more benchmark to a new, miminum space used benchmark, 50% full, a lot of read/write made on it to fill it a 75% and a 90% full benchmark.Maybe it could create some separation between expensive affair and cheaper one for days to days (like loading a program , a games, booting) where it seem to have really little in optimal condition.In the test above some SSD seem to still perform well fully loaded (say the samsung evo type of WD black), while other like hte more affordable Intel 660p change completely is performance tier