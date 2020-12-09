Will a hard drive slow down if there is not enough free space?

biggles

[H]ard|Gawd
Jul 25, 2005
2,013
This is for an NVMe SSD 128 GB in size running Windows 10 Home. Currently it is 72% full. I assume Windows OS is smart enough to tell the user when lack of hard drive space starts reducing a computer's performance. Correct?

When I did internet searches on the topic answers ranged from "keep 25% free" to "the OS will tell you" to "it depends on the hard drive model." Off the top of my head, I do not know the exact model number of the NVMe SSD. It is a Toshiba purchased in 2016 with the MSI GT72s6QD 17" laptop. Just in case that info is relevant.
 
LukeTbk

Limp Gawd
Sep 10, 2020
504
There is some benchmark of full vs empty drive:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/14962/the-toshiba-kioxia-bg4-1tb-ssd-review/4

I would like if we would see more benchmark to a new, miminum space used benchmark, 50% full, a lot of read/write made on it to fill it a 75% and a 90% full benchmark.

Maybe it could create some separation between expensive affair and cheaper one for days to days (like loading a program , a games, booting) where it seem to have really little in optimal condition.

In the test above some SSD seem to still perform well fully loaded (say the samsung evo type of WD black), while other like hte more affordable Intel 660p change completely is performance tier
 
