Wi-Fi to Ethernet

Hi. I'm stupid.
Bought the wife a Blu-Ray DVD player. Apparently it connects to Prime and Netflix and like six others. Had no idea. But, it needs to be physically wired in. I moved the PowerLine adapter to the living room from the garage and ran a cable to it, but moving the adapter I lost my Wi-Fi to out back.
There something that grabs the Wi-Fi and turns it into cable so I can plug in the DVD player?
https://www.amazon.com/Vonets-VAP11...-fi+to+ethernet+adapter&qid=1609184579&sr=8-3
This doohickey the thing I need?
