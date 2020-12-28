Wi-Fi to Ethernet

Hi. I'm stupid.

Bought the wife a Blu-Ray DVD player. Apparently it connects to Prime and Netflix and like six others. Had no idea. But, it needs to be physically wired in. I moved the PowerLine adapter to the living room from the garage and ran a cable to it, but moving the adapter I lost my Wi-Fi to out back.

There something that grabs the Wi-Fi and turns it into cable so I can plug in the DVD player?

https://www.amazon.com/Vonets-VAP11...-fi+to+ethernet+adapter&qid=1609184579&sr=8-3
613uaXXQ6FL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

This doohickey the thing I need?
 
The player doesn't have wifi? I find that hard to believe in a model sold in 2020. What is it?
 
So its got basic "smart" functionality and truly doesn't have wifi.. bizzare. I haven't owned an optical disc media player in.. well over 15 years so I'm not familiar with what's being sold today.

There are quite a few ways you can get Smart features to access streaming services on your TV and doing it through your blu-ray player seems like an odd method. Most TV's sold in the last few years have those features built in, for instance.

Honestly if it was me, i'd get something like a Chromecast or Firestick instead of cobbling together an adapter solution to get that BD player connected to the internet.
 
If powerline works, I'd say just get one more powerline adapter. :) These are much better than any quality wifi bridge and will be cheaper. (y)
 
