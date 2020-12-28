Wi-Fi to Ethernet

So its got basic "smart" functionality and truly doesn't have wifi.. bizzare. I haven't owned an optical disc media player in.. well over 15 years so I'm not familiar with what's being sold today.



There are quite a few ways you can get Smart features to access streaming services on your TV and doing it through your blu-ray player seems like an odd method. Most TV's sold in the last few years have those features built in, for instance.



Honestly if it was me, i'd get something like a Chromecast or Firestick instead of cobbling together an adapter solution to get that BD player connected to the internet.