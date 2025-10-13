Wi-Fi 8 demonstrated with first prototype connection

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,701
Keep in mind, the advancement is done by China's TP-Link
"US Weighs Action Against China-Linked Router Giant TP-Link": https://hardforum.com/threads/china-vs-the-us.1997943/post-1046204652)
"The goal is to provide better performance in environments with low signal, or under high network loads, where an increasing number of devices are sharing the same connection. Wi-Fi 8 can theoretically manage more devices at once, and reduce lag when positioned further away from your router or moving around your home. That should provide users with a smoother gaming and streaming experience, and prevent freezes, drops, and “robot voice” from occurring during video calls.
“Wi-Fi 8 marks a fundamental pivot — moving beyond peak speeds to prioritize reliable performance in challenging real-world conditions,” Qualcomm said. “It’s designed to bring Wi-Fi closer than ever to the reliability and responsiveness of wired infrastructure.”"
Source: https://www.theverge.com/news/798780/wi-fi-8-prototype-tp-link-test-explained#comments
"US Weighs Action Against China-Linked Router Giant TP-Link": https://hardforum.com/threads/china-vs-the-us.1997943/post-1046204652)
"The goal is to provide better performance in environments with low signal, or under high network loads, where an increasing number of devices are sharing the same connection. Wi-Fi 8 can theoretically manage more devices at once, and reduce lag when positioned further away from your router or moving around your home. That should provide users with a smoother gaming and streaming experience, and prevent freezes, drops, and “robot voice” from occurring during video calls.
“Wi-Fi 8 marks a fundamental pivot — moving beyond peak speeds to prioritize reliable performance in challenging real-world conditions,” Qualcomm said. “It’s designed to bring Wi-Fi closer than ever to the reliability and responsiveness of wired infrastructure.”"
Source: https://www.theverge.com/news/798780/wi-fi-8-prototype-tp-link-test-explained#comments