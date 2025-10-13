  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Wi-Fi 8 demonstrated with first prototype connection

Keep in mind, the advancement is done by China's TP-Link

"US Weighs Action Against China-Linked Router Giant TP-Link": https://hardforum.com/threads/china-vs-the-us.1997943/post-1046204652)

1760395143831.png

1760395152535.png


"The goal is to provide better performance in environments with low signal, or under high network loads, where an increasing number of devices are sharing the same connection. Wi-Fi 8 can theoretically manage more devices at once, and reduce lag when positioned further away from your router or moving around your home. That should provide users with a smoother gaming and streaming experience, and prevent freezes, drops, and “robot voice” from occurring during video calls.
“Wi-Fi 8 marks a fundamental pivot — moving beyond peak speeds to prioritize reliable performance in challenging real-world conditions,” Qualcomm said. “It’s designed to bring Wi-Fi closer than ever to the reliability and responsiveness of wired infrastructure.”"

Source: https://www.theverge.com/news/798780/wi-fi-8-prototype-tp-link-test-explained#comments
 
