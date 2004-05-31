Why We DC

Many of us have heart-wrenching reasons for our fanatical commitment to these philanthropic biomedical research projects.

Quite a few of us have written about those reasons. Sometimes these words help the newer DCers understand us or may even cause a few who wander by to join us. Read on, but only if you dare to risk becoming one of us.

Martin Luther King, jr. may have said it better than all of us here:
In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.



PS. This thread is open to all of our poets. I just moved the collection here. Feel free to add.
 
relic's DC prayer

Behold the smile of the innocents'.
A soul unmarred by grief or pain.
With tiny hand, reaches out for comfort.
Be that I could give it.

We, imperfect and unsure, do struggle with faith
No sense to the suffering, we strive for reason.
Yet the strength of conviction guides us onward,
We shall make a difference.

From the first one to the next, we join.
Band together, and follow the call.
Noone knows from where the horns sound.
Nor care we, our mission is clear.

Since mankind began, he has combined his efforts.
But now, with effort unique in it's scope, we may change our destiny.
Why now have we been given this?
Perhaps we have gotten an answer to our prayers.

More than the sum of us, we have been given,
This chance to make another's life whole.
No reward shall we see, not even the fruits of these efforts
Yet my heart reaps the bounty, my soul, peace.

If there is to be a judgement
When the face of our creator we shall see
Though our failures shall be noted
So too shall "DC for humanity"

I find in this, great peace and solace.
For I have been given this chance

-relic
 
A Few DC Souls

What does it take to do what we do?
Why do we struggle, do you have a clue?
What is it that guides us? Few reasons have we.
We make our world better with our thankless DC

Money is dear, few extras for us.
But onward we struggle and conquer we must
We dream of a day when the sickness shall go
We may never see it, it's enough just to know.

It's all about them, those we'll never meet.
Onward we battle, and never retreat.
Their faces shall shine. Their lives shall be whole.
Because of the kindness of a few DC souls.

-relic
 
Shadow Play

Soft cries echo and end
sorrow wafts in air stilled by death.
Again, calls the reaper
and again.
Pestilence our foe, conquers
Yet as the darkness prevails
We struggle to repel it's icy mantle
another falls.
So it continues for millennia
Unheeding of our misery,
Disease prances among our children
Blight thieves our wise
No retort had we to offer
No weapon keen enough
Nor might nor power grand enough
To dissuade the scourges of mankind
Now comes to the darkness
Our pinpoint's glean.
Flickers perhaps to disappear
Then strengthening it gathers
And another glimmer faint
joins the first
Tiny fireflies in the vast blackness.
Coalesced and emboldened
We gather to abate ill's encroachment
Resolute in our struggle.
Vast and daunting the dark cloak of disease.
Weak our light
Blackness' edge we shall not spy.
We care not, onward we battle.
For generations beyond us
In shimmering brightness
Shall stream shafts of light
Upon the dark pestilence
Long after the glow had begun.
And our small torches have fallen
Yet others will raise their beacons
And carried them forward
Toward a time without ill.
This end is all we ask
Naught for us, but for them

-relic
 
The Eyes Have It.

Yet another child died today.
Just one of many,
The fate ubiquitous,
Yes, this I know.

But...
This time I knew her
This time I cared
I though I had cared before.
But I am foolish
And selfish.

I had gotten lost,
In many things,
Ambition and pride,
Greed and personal angst.
While all around me
The children died.

Not alone or in pairs
But by the thousands.
Afraid...
Have you ever seen a frightened child?
Terror in a toddler's eyes?
I pray you never do...

Naught else
will so shred your being,
as the desperate, pleading look
In a soul too young to understand.

Glance around
At you sister, or daughter
Niece or charge.
Imagine watching them perish
Feel the helplessness,
Anguish, even anger.

We bicker and we rant.
and they die.
We protect our pride and our place.
and they die.
We say we're better than each other
still they die.

The pain will fade with the memories
The world goes on, I'm aware.

Yes, this too shall pass
But shall it pass unnoticed?
Should it pass unnoticed?

Perhaps you see...perhaps not.
Is their pain less, since we can forget?

Thus I ask; "Do you care?"

"Enough?"

-relic
 
What Makes a DC Hero?

Can we judge him by his visage?
Or color, height or dress?
Shall we decide the kind of man
By his deeds... or something less?

The heroes that I've come to know
Have been as different as they could.
They vary in so many ways
save one, their heart is good.

Some have a deep brown hue of skin
I'm closer to pale grey.
Some have a great wild shock of hair,
Most of mine has gone away.

Some are missing some important bits
Some can only halfway see
Some are from venus as as you know
They are as crazy as can be.

The beauty of my heroes
Is not that which I can see
But in souls purely golden
Finest of humanity.

-relic
 
How many tiny hands go cold,
Before we let loose of our gold?
How many souls must reaper shred?
How many children cold and dead?

What does it take to make you fight?
To end this ill, to stop this blight?
How many fathers drying tears?
Of mum's who've lost their little dears?

A newborn's life for that new suit?
A mother's breast for a pair of boots?
Grandpa's wisdom exchanged for beer
WHAT DOES IT TAKE to make you hear?!

For every box that idles by
We make our choice to let them die
How much more selfish can we be?
Let's damn them all to eternity.

"Electric bill is way to high".
So let another victim die.
"I want to drive a nice new car."
Who cares of those whom cancer's scarred?

Little do I ask of you
You know that which you need to do.
All that a hero needs to say.
"I built another box, today."

-relic
 
A tribute to my teenage son, a DCer and a great man. I'm proud of you.

The Hand

Stands a man in defiance.
Jaw set with resolve.
One among billions,
what can he alone solve?

In a can by the sink
He stashes each night
The money he's saved
for his cause, for the fight.

A few coins at a time
Or a dollar or two
It's may not be much
But it's all he can do

Then one day he spys
Anothers hand in the can
Not to take any out
But to put some more in.

A teenage boy
With a heart made of gold.
Says "I want to help."
"I want my Dad to grow old"

He shied from the glory
Hid his kindness from all
A good cause his motive,
Heard and heeded the call

Few things more humbling
Then realization which comes
When a dad is outshone
By the light of his son

-relic
 
A sharing of the despair of a personal loss.
Many will understand.
------------------------------


A darkened room
A corner of the floor
There, in placidity I sit and reflect.

The space vacant
Dust dancing in a stray shaft of light, my only companion.
I search myself

Seeking answers
Noemotions
I can not find how I feel.

You are gone.
I contemplate "forever"
Such a simple word for such import

No anger, no sadness
You asked for neither
I am hollow.

Hours pass
Mostly void.
Brief, fiery moments of blinding, raging fury
Then nothingness

Creeps in sorrow
I could have done without sorrow.
There seems no end to the silent tears

Hours pass
My dusty playmates fly
Each memory of you another teardrop

In vivid recollection
Your face leaps into focus
As always; smiling, laughing
Please, please. No more

Sobs, no longer silent
I stare at empty hands that will never again hold you,
And watch tears fall through my fingers
Perhaps the emptiness was better?

To there I retreat.
And watch the dust dance
Where is my strength?
Always I have endured.
Unflappable, no longer

This too shall pass.
This too shall pass
A mantra repeated
Hours pass.

Silence is thick and heavy.
I speak a timid "Goodbye"
Scarcely audible,
It is the best I can do.

Croaked unintelligibly,
In a whisper
I tried to be stronger
But no more voice can I find

I will try again
Gathering all the fortitude I possess
I stand and breathe.
Focus strength
I utter the words.
In death could you hear them?
For, with every ounce of effort,
I could muster no more that a feeble whispering.

"I love you." "Goodbye"

Untitled
-relic
 
'Til death do us part.
Nay, not e'en then
You'll endure in my heart
'Til I meet you again.

Eyes closed deny tears
Yet they come all the same
As the wind in the leaves
Softly whisper your name

I am who I am
Through your counsel and tending
Now with iron resolve
And with patience unending...

I shall battle the monster
Who has stolen away
This piece of my heart
Where you've always stayed.

-relic
 
Just call me Mr. Average
Nothing special, just a man
Hard work by day, and daddy at night
One of millions throughout the land.

Each night my boys come running
to greet me at the door.
A prouder man you've never seen,
Nor one who loves them more.

So can you really wonder
Why I say the things I do?
Why I spend my hard-earned dollar
On a DC box or two?

For a better life for little Ben
or great-big brother Drew...
These best young men I've ever known,
Deserve the best that I can do.


"Just a Dad"
-relic
 
We do this for them
Those yet to be born
We do this for those
Whose memory we mourn

We do this for mom
Who is counting her days
We do this for children
Who are too weak to play

We do this for those
who can't do for themselves
We do this with honor
and take pride in ourselves

I do this for you
and you do it for me
For those future times
We cannot foresee.

We never shall falter
We shall never forget.
Our enemy, disease,
Shall not go un-met

Though our warriors are silent
and our battlefield unseen
Our resolve is as real
as any soldier's should be

Toward a day without sorrow
Toward a life without pain
Toward a world where the best
and the worst...are the same.

-relic
 
Dragon Slayers
I heard a friend speak, his tone betraying,
Born too late for dragon slaying,
No gleaming armor shining brightly,
Maidens rescued, feasts done nightly,
Steel swords singing, battles fought,
Knowing what your deeds have wrought.

No more battles fought with valor?
Dragons gone, what does it matter?
You speak wrongly friend of mine,
We fight the Monsters of Our time.
The clash of steel, the battle cry?
We have to watch our loved ones die!

Throw the gauntlet, sound the horns,
Cancer waits for our unborn,
Heed the call, take up the cry,
Let's not let another die!
We fight with boxen, crunching, humming,
Against desease the [H]orde is comming.
We rally [H]ard, we stand as brothers,
Cancer laughs and takes another.

Dragons gone? Not quite my friend,
We have yet to see the end.
Our battles are the harder now,
No concrete answers tell us how,
This blight to end we are committed,
Defeat is not to be admitted.

Rally round, heed the call,
The Dragons back is to the wall,
We will not quit, there's no surrender,
It kills our loved ones, we remember.

-Gaiden
 
We heed thy call
We stand the ground
This mighty dragon
Is coming down

We stand together
We stand as one
Until the battle
Is finally done

We battle strong
We fight our best
with the [H]
upon our chest

The dragon will fall
and will be sweet
NO SURRENDER
NO RETREAT!

-JKstang
 
The dragons fire is hot no doubt
Though hell not live throughout this bout
Ill fight him gnashing tooth and nail
Hell not pierce this [H]oly mail
Each link and ring forged with spite
Against the devils darkened might

I fight daily to cease his flames
To revenge all those he has maimed
I will not die during this battle
Until I hear his death rattle
Although his death he will protest
We will be through with this ungodly pest

My machines, they scream!!!
in scorching pain
Overclocked to the HILT!
and back again
Cooler weather is very near
Dragons flesh they hope to sear
When one falls in battle it is replaced
To find dragons blood to spill and taste

Through sweat and strife
We fight with [H]onor
To save our sons
if not
our daughters

The day is done yet Im not through
The fight Ill continue beside my crew

-Darkeone
 
A Hero's soul called Draggone Bane
By good king's behest, hence he came

Pure of heart and kind of soul
To banish demonspawn, his goal

Awesome visage, borne of might
Bringst hence mighty thews to fight
Glinting steel edge flashing bright
A vanquished foe, o' glorious sight

Though even heroes age and pass
Spirit lives and and honor lasts

To spring forth heroes of today
A hero's soul to join our fray

-relic
 
Our faith rings true
Our hearts neer failing
While trying to cure those
Suffering and ailing

Our WUs overdue
Our Boxen overheating
The disease we fight
Will never forget this beating

We buy, then we build
More Boxen for our guild
To destroy the one
For the many caskets he filled
With neon and chrome we honor thy boxen
Shiny and sexy but numbers a rockin

Our families, friends might neer understand
Why we build, crunch and fold
Throughout this great land
By dawns early light will the [H]orde stand
Side by side one another
From snowy mountains to desert sands

Our shield the [H] shines proud and gleaming
Our motto and creed forever will be ringing

-Darkeone
 
The dragon roars flexing a limb,
And takes another upon its whim.
It takes a soul and leaves a heap,
Resting secure within its keep.

The warriors that charge in haste,
Lay strewn upon the floor, a waste.
No blade or brawn can kill this beast,
Nor keep it from its ghastly feast.

The dragon sated rests supine,
and hears a shrill and distant whine.
It has no need to quake in fear,
For the distant machines do not come near.

They sit instead, through night and day,
And ponder how to join the fray.
Not in a fierce and bloody fight,
But simply by increasing light.

The light of knowledge, the might of wonder,
Shall rip the fearful beast assunder.
And so the boxen strain and test,
While mortal men apply their best.

As a candle on a dark night lit,
Each of us contributes a little bit.
As each bit joins with thousands more,
A light is cast upon the door.

And when the light becomes the key,
The dragon shall see its enemy.
The families and friends that remain,
Driven by sorrow, rage, and pain.

No single warrior, no heroic knight,
An army of thousands win the fight.
Not gifted with battle skills divine,
But willing to say "We draw the line!"

The dragon flinches as in pain,
From a faceless foe it can't explain.
The dragon's walls willl tumble down,
Upon the day a cure is found.

And so the boxen hum and think,
Searching for the elusive link.
To shed some light, to find a key,
To do their part for humanity.

I pay the bills to make them hum,
A small amount, a modest sum.
And with each day I offer a prayer,
To one day be a dragon slayer.

-Chugiak
 
The Dragon rears it's scaley head,
Insatiable, hungry, it wants fed.
Glowing eyes scan the crowd,
Soundless roar, yet too loud.
That one will do nicely says he,
Say goodbye, no time for pleas.

Another valiant warrior dies,
He had no chance, the children cry.
One more dead, we were too late,
The Dragon's taught me well to hate.
I seethe and rage upon his grave,
He was compassion, died so brave.

He lived his life like very few,
Helping everyone he knew.
In times of war, he fought with valor,
Medals decorate the funeral parlor.
If we found the cure at noon,
It could not be at all too soon.


In memory of my Uncle, he was a good man, I already miss him.

-Gaiden
 
The BEAST is here
And IT feeds on our fear
As IT devours our loved ones
And those we hold dear

IT hears not our cries
Ignores anguished pleas
As IT turns on us all
To inflict IT's disease

To the future we look
Though not open as a book
Til the day we avenge
All the lives that IT took

Through this darkness, this blight
We struggle, We fight
Keeping our aim focused
Our goal in sight

Until the day
IT shall turn and flee
Amidst joyous shouts, tears and glee
Let within each of us, [H]ard Brothers
A desire burn
To fight on for eternity
For the cure we yern!


In memory of loved ones lost and the hope for loved ones yet to be saved....

-ByteDown[H]ard
 
Dragon Slayers,
we all might be,
Together, as a team,
for humanity.

The task is hard,
It takes not one or two,
But with strength in numbers,
Our thousands will do.

For the dragon is a mighty beast.
A foe that's not slowed in the least.
We must stand tall, proud,
Donning our battle shroud.

For if we are to prevail,
In our quest,
We must be put forth
Our very best.

So draw your swords,
Mighty brethren,
We must make haste,
To fight the dragon.

Through this poem,
I do converse,
Though it's really,
Only one verse.

For my voice,
Is one and alone.
But it has been joined by you,
Hope be known.

Together we make a chorus of voices,
Thundering like waves on the shore.
Each contributing his part,
Striving to do much more.

For the battle we fight,
is great,
We must for now trust,
in fate.

So keep those boxen
crunchin',
We'll find the cure and stop
at nothin.

Prepare for battle,
my friends,
We won't stop,
until it ends.

-Medieval
 
Close To Home
Well, I have some bad news, my mother called me tonight. She told me that she has breast cancer. She did tell me they caught it early and she will have surgery on Tuesday to remove the lump. We won't know until Friday if it has spread any further. If it hasn't she'll take a pill for 5 years. If it has, then they wil do radiation therapy. Either way it sucks.... Here are my thoughts right now:


Well, that fucking beast is bold,
It has decided to take hold,
On my mother, that son of a bitch,
Now isn't this rich.

The timings all wrong, as I'm without power,
Why now? I could not be any lower.
So the beast needs to pick a fight?
With one of so little might?

For my mother has cancer, luckily it's small,
But what if it were worse? ...would she fall?
So I ask of you, the brethren of the [H]orde
What have you got? Are we mice or lord?

Time to bring down the hatchet, chop the head off the beast.
For if we are to win, we must not be intimidated in the least.
I say its time for a thrust, a stab for the heart.
I'll use what I have, although it's a small part.

Times a wasting as we bitch and we moan,
Over life's small things we groan.
Bigger things are here to take our lives.
Will you help to save children and wives?

So I've done a big part in the past,
But for me it didn't last.
My faith in you I have cast,
May we kill the beast now at last.

-Medieval
 
I ready myself
to continue the fray
and am reminded again
of the price we pay
The tears we shed
for loved ones lost
our souls are torn
such is the cost
The dragon feasts
upon the bones
and hears not our
anguished moans
Our pleas for mercy
go unheeded
the Dragon rages
unimpeded
We carry on
championing the cause
of wresting the innocent from
Dragons Jaws
So send forth you all
uncountable prayers
God bless the Quest
of the Dragon Slayers

-ByteDown[H]ard
 
In waning twilight a lone figure leans into the merciless winds of the steppes, the bitter cold biting through his threadbare cloak and ragged boots. Encroaching darkness softens his gaunt, war-weary visage, but it cannot hide the determination in his stride. The tattered edges of his cloak snap and flail with every gust, revealing battleworn armor, much repaired. In scarred hand he carries the tool of his trade. A battered sword shines with the gleam of well-kept steel that cannot hide the wear of a thousand battles.

With a stare as icy and piercing as the frigid winds, he surveys the desolate landscape, spying minute clues to the passing of his enemy. His nemesis, the slayer of his kinfolk, covers his tracks well. A hint of a smile briefly flashes as he examines the faint scratches on a rock left by a giant steely claw. He has not lost his foe.

For years the warrior and his like have pursued this dealer of indescriminate death, slayer of old and young. Without riches, unprovisioned, supported by only their own wits, they have hounded their enemy.

Victory is scarce for this wretched band of ragtag heroes. Hope is feeble provision, honor a thin cloak, but it will suffice. There shall not be respite for their adversary, no place of rest nor comfort. Though each warrior sacrifices of himself, it is for the greater good of all they struggle onward.

Warriors...
Heroes...
Brothers...

Wrap you torn cloak about you.
Face the bitter winds and march on.
Raise your sword arm high and shout defiance
The [H]orde cometh...

-relic
 
Wishing you all A [H]appy Holiday

'Twas the night before Christmas, and downstairs in the dark
The farm silently crunches, sans complaint or remark.
In a small pool of light, tools scattered about.
Sits a lone man determined to win the next bout.

Upstairs two young men work by tiny flashlight
They snuck out of bed after dad said goodnight.
With screwdriver in hand they would toil 'til morn.
To finish the gift for those yet to be born.

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from my desk to see what was the matter,
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow
Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,
When what to my tired eyes should appear,
But a carload of [H]ers bearing boxen and beer.

They formed up a line and lifted an [H] banner,
And marched to the door with screwdriver and spanner
With boxes of parts, friendly smiles and cheer.
I knew that the [H]eroes had just made it here.

Now Mike, now id01, now killer, and Kurtz
On Jedi and Rumble, Medieval and Rusty
As they all settled in for a long night of "D"
They laughed and they joked through the box building spree.

As the dry leaves that before the wild hurricane fly,
Parts flew into boxen as the morning drew nigh
And just as the sun chased the darkness away
The [H] was asleep amidst the boxen they lay.

A bright shaft of light, to begin a new morn
Streams into the room where the boxen were born
Voices from on far whisper "thank you so much"
As each hero in turn felt the warm friendly touch

-relic
 
I fold for points
I smoked a few joints
I like to win
Is that a sin?

The end.



edit: removed sig
 
Folding away like my dad
All sucked up WTF happened
A disease hit him....
Thats why I run this prog-
 
I fold,
I fear,
I watch friends die.

I hope,
I pray,
I get high.

I see the day,
I see the night,

I beg for more,
to join the fight.



edit: removed sig
 
Alzheimer's was the doctor's refrain
My mother left the world in bedridden pain
My father stood by her until the end
when at last in heaven, clear minded she would lend
her voice to the saints that cry out to me
"There is a cure, FIND IT!" was their plea.
So now the boxen are folding like mad
To find the cure I wished she'd had
to end it's grasp, to search with a fine-toothed comb
my boxen are folding, folding@home




edit: removed sig
 
As you may all guess by "Jester The Frog" I'm a Folding Frog :) ,
Just registered here to pay a small tribute to Relic (again, remember "Jester" from Ocau)
read all the verse Relic posted at Ocau, and a little while later moved to my current team, but still dropped in now and then to keep up with Relics musings, some thought provoking enough for me to take a time out, to stop and look around, to take stock of what is imortant.
And so was born "time To Reflect", a thread similar to this one, which in no small part was inspired by Relic,
So as a simple thank-you, one small verse:

Folding on.

So another week over,
a few more Wu's to the score,
thinking and planning,
how to fold a few more,
another machine in the pipeline,
would sure help the fight,
have to consider the cost,
with a budget that's tight,
the costs may be high,
to keep folding on,
but the rewards are so great,
if we can save only one,
One mother of a child,
who can't understand,
where mummy has gone,
we must lend a hand,
One husband and father,
the loss is so great,
to the family left behind,
we must concentrate,
One innocent child,
the chance to grow old,
taken away,
how can we not fold,
so, fellow folders,
the costs may be great,
but not folding at all,
I will not contemplate.

Thanks again Relic for your words from the heart,
You are an inspiration to all.
Fold On Brother Folders.
 
Welcome Jester.
I left you a little note back at your home forum.
Thank the frogs for me. :)
Here's a quote so that the [H] folks don't have to hunt for it.

Written in honor of Jester and the folding frogs in recognition of their contributions to the cause. -relic


Ancient Heroes' Lore
A future's ode to past heroes.

Come hither children, I've a story
Full of heroes of word and deed.
Ago many years, they lived and fought,
Still their legacy we reap

They slew the dragons of their time
With arms built by own hand
with own coin, paid the war-tithe
Banished our foes from our lands

They called themselves "the folders"
They were many thousand strong
They battled enemies you've never known
For those enemies are gone.

If you read the tomes of history
You might see the word disease
A vicious unrelenting foe
No one man could appease

Thence came to us the folders
Souls of mettle, fierce of heart
Though they'd never reap the bounty
which to us they did impart.

Hence the legendary folders
Kept alive the heroes' lore
To bring us to this modern age
When illness is no more.
 
I'll fold through the day
and long into the night..
Knowing that cause deep
in all our hearts we know
that we must fight, fight,
fight!!! With every hour,
minute, and day we all
spend folding we help
save a life, and eventually
cure for dread for disese..




edit: removed sig
 
I fold b/c I don't like wasted cycles, a computer should always be busy, that way it won't have time to evolve AI and take over the world....like in that one movie.

Just kidding, I do it for the chicks! :D <hides deep-seeded pain under veil of humor>
 
I fold because I might have mad cows disease. :p I was living in Ireland during the initial outbreak or whenever it started becoming a big deal. I'm actually forbidden to donate blood indefinitely until some policy somewhere changes. :(

Don't let the mooadness take me, fold you fools!
 
I fold because I like to enlarge my [H]s. :D

And my granpa died of Alzhiemer's and my granma of cancer. :(
 
I started to fold for fun (& a gmail account)...
I continued borging for sport (down with the Aussies!)...
I now want to help stop a disease that my family has thankfully been spared from (at least in my lifetime)...

I started for the wrong reasons, but got sucked in by all the right ones!

 
My family has had every kind of cancer imaginable, I just had a tumor removed from my neck 2 months ago, and my girlfriend has diabetes.

I borg every machine I touch. Anything I can do to help.
 
Like many others, I started mostly for fun. Tody, folding has become much more personal to me.
No one should ever have to loose a friend like this.

Last Fri she had her first dose of chemo. We took her home and she seemed a lot better than when we first took her to the vet. She was eating again and even chased her ball a couple times. (tennis balls were her favorite thing in the world) She was really weak, but was in high spirits.
On Mon she started not eating again and didn't even want to get up. I took her back to the vet and they figured she just had another infection from having a weak immune system. They gave her an IV and some antibiotics and they kept her overnight.
Tues morning I got a call from the vet saying I should come in right then and that she was not doing so hot. With the baby, I managed to get there about an hour later. They told me she died 15 min before I got there.
I'll tell you what, I've had many pets die before and as sad as it was, I got over it pretty quickly. Loosing Misty is going to hurt for a long time though. She had more personality, intelligence and the sweetest disposition of any dog I've ever seen.
Loosing her to me is a lot like loosing my first kid. I'm not even sure it's sunk in yet as I keep expecting her to be laying at my feet waiting by the door when I walk in the door. I actually walked into the kitchen like I've been doing almost every day for the past 5 years and almsot put her food in her dish which I can't quite yet bring myself to get rid of. God damn this sucks.

:cry:





 
