Like many others, I started mostly for fun. Tody, folding has become much more personal to me.No one should ever have to loose a friend like this.Last Fri she had her first dose of chemo. We took her home and she seemed a lot better than when we first took her to the vet. She was eating again and even chased her ball a couple times. (tennis balls were her favorite thing in the world) She was really weak, but was in high spirits.On Mon she started not eating again and didn't even want to get up. I took her back to the vet and they figured she just had another infection from having a weak immune system. They gave her an IV and some antibiotics and they kept her overnight.Tues morning I got a call from the vet saying I should come in right then and that she was not doing so hot. With the baby, I managed to get there about an hour later. They told me she died 15 min before I got there.I'll tell you what, I've had many pets die before and as sad as it was, I got over it pretty quickly. Loosing Misty is going to hurt for a long time though. She had more personality, intelligence and the sweetest disposition of any dog I've ever seen.Loosing her to me is a lot like loosing my first kid. I'm not even sure it's sunk in yet as I keep expecting her to be laying at my feet waiting by the door when I walk in the door. I actually walked into the kitchen like I've been doing almost every day for the past 5 years and almsot put her food in her dish which I can't quite yet bring myself to get rid of. God damn this sucks.