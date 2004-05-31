Many of us have heart-wrenching reasons for our fanatical commitment to these philanthropic biomedical research projects.
Quite a few of us have written about those reasons. Sometimes these words help the newer DCers understand us or may even cause a few who wander by to join us. Read on, but only if you dare to risk becoming one of us.
Martin Luther King, jr. may have said it better than all of us here:
In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.
PS. This thread is open to all of our poets. I just moved the collection here. Feel free to add.
