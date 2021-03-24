Why Sometimes I Can't Access Some Websites Through Cable Modem?

Hello,



I am non-US and have issues connecting to some websites through my ISP's cable modem, be it wired connection or wireless.



However I have no such issue connecting through my cellular provider's 4G LTE internet.



In both cases I tried connecting from smartphone and laptop through wireless connection and from desktop computer using wired connection.I also tried different browsers on Android smartphone, laptop and desktopCleared cache and cookiesConnected wireless router to cable modem and connected to internet through it. Tried different DNS servers: Cloudflare, Google, NextDNS and all to no avail.



At worst case website loads too slow without displaying anything so I don't wait. At best case website loads but some elements are missing/not displayed. All that as long as it's through my ISP's cable modem.



Attached below are 3 screenshots.



On third screenshot is when I access the website through cellular operator's network and how it should be displayed.



On first screenshot is when I access the website through ISP's cable modem. It's missing elements like light-blue background and instead of warning sign icon shows text.



On second screenshot is when I access website through ISP's cable modem. It now shows light-blue background and warnibg sign icon but is still missing weather background and weather data.



Sometimes website is stuck loading too long on smartphone, laptop and desktop so I give up waiting.



Any idea what is going on?