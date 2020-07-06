Why Microsoft switched from Intel to Power PC

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Impressed? The Xbox 360 was a good console.
"Microsoft and Intel's partnership stems back to the early 80's with MSDOS and Windows. Microsoft would use Intel to power the Original Xbox in 2001. Yet in 2005 with the next generation Xbox 360, they famously split from the chipmaker in favor of IBM and their PowerPC architecture - made famous by Apple and with PowerMac line of computers. In this episode we take a look at why Microsoft dumped Intel for the Xbox 360 game system."
