Why is Microcenter scalping people.

Geeezus man, my local Microcenter in Denver is scalping too. They are selling an AMD 6700XT for $999. Amazon has them for $1200.
https://www.microcenter.com/product...l-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6-pcie-40-graphics-card
I just found one of these on Stock X for $675. I just bought it.
The scalping needs to stop by the retailers, and everybody.
https://www.microcenter.com/product...l-triple-fan-12gb-gddr6-pcie-40-graphics-card
I just found one of these on Stock X for $675. I just bought it.
The scalping needs to stop by the retailers, and everybody.