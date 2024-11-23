Why I (sometimes) hate Linux

Installed Mint 22 xfce on a mini PC a month or two ago. Mostly it's been fine, I'm actually using it about half the time for day-to-day stuff.



Today I installed some software I knew enabled analytics on installation--no option; you have to run the app once to be able to turn it off. So I thought, I'd outsmart it and disconnect from my wifi, run the app, disable analytics, reconnect to wifi.



No. While I was doing that, my network icon vanished from the panel. If you've ever tried to find help for a problem on linux, you'll know it's just as bad as it was 20 years ago: every link is either "my wifi's not working at all (drivers, some weirdness) or "how do I get my icon back from [3 versions ago]" and nobody can keep an interface the same for more than 6 weeks (it's like turning off the "hide the scrollbar" in Linux; every new version of Mint, they move the setting) or "follow these steps to bring the icon back" and step two, the app they tell you to run isn't there.



I just want my stupid icon back. I'm not going to install anything--first off, because I can't, and second off, because it was working ten minutes ago.



I'd like to find whoever thought hiding the network connections icon because you turned your wifi off was a good idea and slap 'em, hard, a couple times.



Thanks for listening to my TED talk. Gonna try rebooting and see if that works. If it does, just imagine another rant here, aimed personally at Linus, about Linux turning into Windows.