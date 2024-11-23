Why I (sometimes) hate Linux

1

1_rick

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
6,774
Installed Mint 22 xfce on a mini PC a month or two ago. Mostly it's been fine, I'm actually using it about half the time for day-to-day stuff.

Today I installed some software I knew enabled analytics on installation--no option; you have to run the app once to be able to turn it off. So I thought, I'd outsmart it and disconnect from my wifi, run the app, disable analytics, reconnect to wifi.

No. While I was doing that, my network icon vanished from the panel. If you've ever tried to find help for a problem on linux, you'll know it's just as bad as it was 20 years ago: every link is either "my wifi's not working at all (drivers, some weirdness) or "how do I get my icon back from [3 versions ago]" and nobody can keep an interface the same for more than 6 weeks (it's like turning off the "hide the scrollbar" in Linux; every new version of Mint, they move the setting) or "follow these steps to bring the icon back" and step two, the app they tell you to run isn't there.

I just want my stupid icon back. I'm not going to install anything--first off, because I can't, and second off, because it was working ten minutes ago.

I'd like to find whoever thought hiding the network connections icon because you turned your wifi off was a good idea and slap 'em, hard, a couple times.

Thanks for listening to my TED talk. Gonna try rebooting and see if that works. If it does, just imagine another rant here, aimed personally at Linus, about Linux turning into Windows.
 
OK, who would--in a million years--guess that this (XApp Status Plugin) is the NetworkManager Appliet, which is what it calls itself when you right-click on it and choose About? I rebooted and it magically came back.

Before I rebooted, that XApp Status Plugin was in the Panel Preferences, even though the icon was missing. If you told me Microsoft paid someone to do that I would believe you right at the moment.

Rant over, hopefully it'll be a while before I run into abject stupidity like this.

1732394045330.png
 
1_rick said:
If it does, just imagine another rant here, aimed personally at Linus, about Linux turning into Windows.
Click to expand...
I mean, I get you, but afaik, Linus only works on the kernel, and your problem is with userland. Those userland guys are full on chodes. NetworkManager has never been useful for me. systemd is by the same guy who ruined Linux audio for decades with PulseAudio. systemd having an unskippable wait for DHCP on wired ethernet on my laptop when there's no cable plugged in was the last straw for me; it also didn't help that despite the promise of systemd restarting crashy daemons, the distribution package for ZoneMinder didn't enable restarting when it crashed.

Now, I'll use Linux in embedded devices and for work cause I don't get to pick, but all my servers are FreeBSD and when I get tired of windows 10, probably my desktops too. If that means I miss out on stuff, oh well, at least I'll have my sanity.
 
toast0 said:
I mean, I get you, but afaik, Linus only works on the kernel, and your problem is with userland.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I know what you mean. It's a pity they won't do to the systemd guy what they did to the bcachefs guy. I mean, everything about this was jsut stupid--why the hell did my icon go away? What moron named it? Etc. Anyway I'll probably be fine for another couple months at this point, except for the tiny scroll bars.
 
I don't disagree at all.

All that clickibunti admin stuff sucks.

What should happen is that you get a clear commandline interface so that you can re-activate from a terminal. In a predictable manner, a manner that doesn't change. You don't want to learn commandlines again, once should be enough. But NetworkManager is not that. FreeBSD has a predictable CLI interface for wifi, but that doesn't buy Linux users much as long as that NetworkManager can do its thing, which is "everything automatic and if it goes wrong screw you".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top