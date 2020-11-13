Why don't they have blue tooth built into most mobos?

Circumnavigate
Hey I'm trying to figure out which motherboard to get for a ThreadRipper 3970X.
I was looking at the different boards on newegg and it looks like I could only find one with bluetooth built in.
Does anyone know why bluetooth is not more commonly built into motherboards?
What would be the best way to get bluetooth on a desktop, using one of those USB receivers?
