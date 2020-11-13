Why don't they have blue tooth built into most mobos?

If I search for sTRX4 boards on Newegg with some kind of wifi I get 8 results (sold by Newegg, new, not refurb/open box) and all of them have bluetooth. I still get 8 if I limit it to ax wireless.



A whole lot of wifi equipped boards use a little M.2 card to provide wifi. Those cards usually support bluetooth as well. If you buy a wifi board with this setup typically they have everything all set up. The M.2 card is installed and they've run wires from the M.2 card to antenna plugs in the backplate.



You can get boards that just have the wireless M.2 slot. You probably won't get the wiring or the spots to plug in antennas on the backplate. If you go that route be careful buying an M.2 wireless card. Intel decided to move some of the wireless logic into the chipset so some Intel wireless M.2 cards (maybe other brands? no idea) only work with boards that have that chipset support. They're both "M.2" but they are not the same or compatible.