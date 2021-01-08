Install windows with the internet uplugged and it will allow you to make a local account.It's been a few years since I installed Windows. The option to create a local account was gone. I had to turn off my internet in order to create a local account.
Why doesn't Microsoft want people to create local accounts?
Seem more likely to one days achieved a services sales (Dropbox or others) to someone with a connected account, probably help synergy for the next product you buy a la Xbox/Tablet has well, would be some of my first thought on why they would push online account.