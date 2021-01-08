Why doesn't Microsoft want people to create local accounts?

3dprophet

Oct 9, 2020
It's been a few years since I installed Windows. The option to create a local account was gone. I had to turn off my internet in order to create a local account.

Why doesn't Microsoft want people to create local accounts?
 
jmilcher

Feb 3, 2008
The option is there it’s just easy to miss. No need to unplug the internet. In fact it’s probably best to be online and install updates as you install windows. Also that gives you access to more current drivers. And once you say you only want a local account, Windows will again ask you in the next step, and imply you’re missing out on features without having a online account.
 
vegeta535

Jul 19, 2013
Install windows with the internet uplugged and it will allow you to make a local account.
 
LukeTbk

Sep 10, 2020
Seem more likely to one days achieved a services sales (Dropbox or others) to someone with a connected account, probably help synergy for the next product you buy a la Xbox/Tablet has well, would be some of my first thought on why they would push online account.
 
