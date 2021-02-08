Why did SLI and CrossFire die off?

XacTactX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 13, 2010
Messages
4,120
I was just watching this video about the Radeon HD 6990, 10 years after launch and I realized that both nVidia and AMD haven't released any dual GPU cards in almost 10 years. On top of that, the marketing for SLI and CrossFire has disappeared and hardly anyone discusses these techniques. When I started keeping up with computers and tech in 2005, nVidia had just released SLI for the GeForce 6800 Ultra and ATi was scrambling to answer this product with the Radeon X850 XT CrossFire edition. Why has the landscape shifted so much to favor > $1,000 GPUs instead of SLI and CrossFIre?
 
LukeTbk

Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
916
Do not known enough but one possible reason is the way rendering changed, using previous frame information for effect and all the image for anti aliasing making the easiest solution for scaling with SLI/crossfire in a general way like alternate frame rendering or rendering half the image on each GPU less obvious to do and require a custom solution for each game engine with work on the game dev side to be done to scale (at least for the game that use those effects and considering how niche dual gpu is and would have been not many would have made a lot of work on it).

Has for dual gpu on the same cards, I imagine that with the current power single chips cards use it would be ruff.
 
Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,625
In the past, SLI or Crossfire support in games was primarily up to NVIDIA and AMD to implement in their drivers via profiles. With changes to DirectX 12, its no longer up to the GPU makers. The game developers have to implement the feature in the games themselves. Given that most games on PC are ports of their console versions and given how few people utilize multi-GPU configurations the developers never bother to implement it. It's to the point now where AMD and NVIDIA cards don't even have the physical capability in hardware anymore. I think the only current high end card that does is the RTX 3090. It does via an expensive and proprietary bridge, but all the same limitations apply to it as well. Basically, it works in a few games but the scaling isn't what you'd want or hope for. It's just not worth doing.

The reason you don't see dual-GPU graphics cards anymore is simple. These cards all relied on some form of internal Crossfire or SLI between the GPU's. How well these GPU's worked was entirely dependent on SLI/Crossfire profiles in the drivers. Some game engines and some architectures also benefited more or less from this than others. To say it was inconsistent is putting it mildly.

Most dual GPU cards down clocked their GPU's to keep the TDP's in a reasonable place to allow two to exist on the same board without drawing too much power. You could functionally do the same thing today so long as you never drew more than 75w from the PCIe bus. You would simply have double the amount of power connections going to the card. However, the big problem here isn't power as much as the cooling solution would be. Something like a dual RTX 3090 card would almost have to be watercooled or the clocks would have to be nerfed considerably.
 
Master_shake_

Master_shake_

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 9, 2012
Messages
15,665
DX12 was supposed to save multigpu gaming

Allowing mixed cards vram stacking and a whole host of features that never made it past the presentation.

AAA game developers didn't use any of them.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
6,739
It had it's day, but it's over. There are two main reasons:

- DX12 and Vulkan came out, allowing far more control for utilizing mGPU, but required developer programming for it to work. As game engines became more complex and customized for each studio (with the rise of shaders and the death of the fixed-function pipeline), it became more difficult for Nvidia/AMD to use generic solutions that would work with all games. Though they did supply custom code in the drivers to facilitate this, it became more effort for little benefit.

- Game developers are reluctant to spend the effort to support mGPU in their engines when the economics aren't there. The market for multi-GPU owners is small, and the ROI isn't there for what is probably like 1% of users. Additionally, 10 years ago GPUs weren't as expensive, so it made sense financially to buy two (or buy another one a year or two after building a rig). When you have a $400 top GPU, spending $800 for SLI is reasonable. When the top video card can cost $1,200 or $1,500, the amount of people buying 2 is miniscule. A fraction of 1%, it just doesn't make sense anymore.
 
