Why did SLI and CrossFire die off?

I was just watching this video about the Radeon HD 6990, 10 years after launch and I realized that both nVidia and AMD haven't released any dual GPU cards in almost 10 years. On top of that, the marketing for SLI and CrossFire has disappeared and hardly anyone discusses these techniques. When I started keeping up with computers and tech in 2005, nVidia had just released SLI for the GeForce 6800 Ultra and ATi was scrambling to answer this product with the Radeon X850 XT CrossFire edition. Why has the landscape shifted so much to favor > $1,000 GPUs instead of SLI and CrossFIre?