Why did SLI and CrossFire die off?

LukeTbk said: Do not known enough but one possible reason is the way rendering changed, using previous frame information for effect and all the image for anti aliasing making the easiest solution for scaling with SLI/crossfire in a general way like alternate frame rendering or rendering half the image on each GPU less obvious to do and require a custom solution for each game engine with work on the game dev side to be done to scale (at least for the game that use those effects and considering how niche dual gpu is and would have been not many would have made a lot of work on it).



Has for dual gpu on the same cards, I imagine that with the current power single chips cards use it would be ruff.

In the past, SLI or Crossfire support in games was primarily up to NVIDIA and AMD to implement in their drivers via profiles. With changes to DirectX 12, its no longer up to the GPU makers. The game developers have to implement the feature in the games themselves. Given that most games on PC are ports of their console versions and given how few people utilize multi-GPU configurations the developers never bother to implement it. It's to the point now where AMD and NVIDIA cards don't even have the physical capability in hardware anymore. I think the only current high end card that does is the RTX 3090. It does via an expensive and proprietary bridge, but all the same limitations apply to it as well. Basically, it works in a few games but the scaling isn't what you'd want or hope for. It's just not worth doing.The reason you don't see dual-GPU graphics cards anymore is simple. These cards all relied on some form of internal Crossfire or SLI between the GPU's. How well these GPU's worked was entirely dependent on SLI/Crossfire profiles in the drivers. Some game engines and some architectures also benefited more or less from this than others. To say it was inconsistent is putting it mildly.Most dual GPU cards down clocked their GPU's to keep the TDP's in a reasonable place to allow two to exist on the same board without drawing too much power. You could functionally do the same thing today so long as you never drew more than 75w from the PCIe bus. You would simply have double the amount of power connections going to the card. However, the big problem here isn't power as much as the cooling solution would be. Something like a dual RTX 3090 card would almost have to be watercooled or the clocks would have to be nerfed considerably.