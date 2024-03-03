Who's using Karhu RAM test software?

xDiVolatilX
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 3,093
This RAM test from Karhu software
https://www.karhusoftware.com/ramtest/#introduction
It says a one-time payment of $10 is good for up to 5 computers at a time.
https://www.karhusoftware.com/ramtest/#buy-a-license
My questions are:
1) Do you use it and is it worth the money?
2) What does up to 5 computers at a time mean? Like if you change a CPU or motherboard does that strike as an occasion?
or every time you reinstall windows you need to buy the software again if it's more than 5 times?
I like that it runs indefinitely and catches any stability errors and logs them to see no matter how long you run it.
What are your thoughts on this test guys?
https://www.karhusoftware.com/ramtest/#introduction
It says a one-time payment of $10 is good for up to 5 computers at a time.
https://www.karhusoftware.com/ramtest/#buy-a-license
My questions are:
1) Do you use it and is it worth the money?
2) What does up to 5 computers at a time mean? Like if you change a CPU or motherboard does that strike as an occasion?
or every time you reinstall windows you need to buy the software again if it's more than 5 times?
I like that it runs indefinitely and catches any stability errors and logs them to see no matter how long you run it.
What are your thoughts on this test guys?