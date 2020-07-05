Who is booking their trip now to Super Nintendo World (japan)?

modi123
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2006
- Messages
- 5,758
Who is out in Japan, and will queue up for Super Nintendo World?
Universal Studios Japan is doing this.
https://www.inputmag.com/gaming/lea...tendo-world-theme-park-is-breaking-our-brains
http://www.themeparx.com/universal-...?p=21784#post21784?utm_keyword=referral_input
Universal Studios Japan is doing this.
We spy Princess Peach's castle one end, and Piranha Plants, Thwomps (the angry stone fellas), Goombas, Koopa shells sliding between green warp pipes, the classic bricks and mystery boxes, rotating golden coins, and mushrooms in the middle of the attraction.
On the other end, there's Bowser's castle, Ice Land, checkpoint flags, and a section with Yoshi that looks likes it's ripped straight out of Super Mario 64. Just look at those bubbly trees!
https://www.inputmag.com/gaming/lea...tendo-world-theme-park-is-breaking-our-brains
http://www.themeparx.com/universal-...?p=21784#post21784?utm_keyword=referral_input