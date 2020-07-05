Who is booking their trip now to Super Nintendo World (japan)?

We spy Princess Peach's castle one end, and Piranha Plants, Thwomps (the angry stone fellas), Goombas, Koopa shells sliding between green warp pipes, the classic bricks and mystery boxes, rotating golden coins, and mushrooms in the middle of the attraction.



On the other end, there's Bowser's castle, Ice Land, checkpoint flags, and a section with Yoshi that looks likes it's ripped straight out of Super Mario 64. Just look at those bubbly trees!