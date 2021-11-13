Whach
[H]ard|Gawd
Dec 22, 2011
1,098
I've whittled down my choices to two preferred options of x570 boards I'm interested in. Which would you go for? Which is the pecking order in terms of positioning do you think? (they seem to be in the same price bracket so more than capable). Going to throw a 5900x, RTX 3080 FE and 32GB of G.Skill 3600 CAS 16 ram in it for context.
1. Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master - I don't have much experience with Gigabyte boards, but am willing to try it out based on the reviews/advice etc. The main reason I'm even considering it is because of the current discount on it. Not too sure about the software quality (in windows) vs Asus though. The board itself does look sexy.
2. Asus ROG Strix X570-E WiFi II - Looks good too, reviews are favourable, I know the brand. Software is ok from my experience.
3. Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming - No other thoughts
As always, cheers for any opinions and input!
