Which video card would you purchase?

I'm looking at the $350-450 range.
1920 x 1080 - 120-144 hz
AAA titles
I have picked the following:
EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB SC BLACK GAMING Video Card
Would you recommend I try to push it for a hundred more for the 2070 super or am I spending too much on a 2060 super when a regular 2060 is fine. Then you have the 2060 OP refresh with the 2080 chip that is neutered. Double heat pads and an older cooler for a card that can get very hot with no overclock potential. Core power is locked and you can't raise it.
Any ideas?
Rest of the build:
Ryzen 5 3600X
B450 Tomahawk
16gb (2x8gb) DDR4 3600
850w psu - corsair (left over from current system)
