Which video card would you purchase?

I'm looking at the $350-450 range.1920 x 1080 - 120-144 hzAAA titlesI have picked the following:Would you recommend I try to push it for a hundred more for the 2070 super or am I spending too much on a 2060 super when a regular 2060 is fine. Then you have the 2060 OP refresh with the 2080 chip that is neutered. Double heat pads and an older cooler for a card that can get very hot with no overclock potential. Core power is locked and you can't raise it.Any ideas?Rest of the build:Ryzen 5 3600XB450 Tomahawk16gb (2x8gb) DDR4 3600850w psu - corsair (left over from current system)