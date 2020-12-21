Which PSU for a new build?

A

Askeptic

n00b
Joined
Jul 31, 2011
Messages
20
Hi, I am seeing some PSU recommendations for a new build.

I will be using an RTX 3090 with a 10900K CPU in this build. Most online calcs / review state that an 850w PSU should be enough, but I rather throw a 1000w at it to be safe and avoid potential issues.

With prices all over the chart now a days, can someone please take a look at the few I listed below and recommend one or two over the others? They are listed cheapest to most expensive from what I can currently find online.

Corsair RM1000x - Much more expensive than the others. I used Corsair RMx in the past and had great luck.
EVGA Supernova 1000 G+ - Nicest cable options / ports
Seasonic Focus GX-1000 - Not many cable / port options, but possibly enough to get by with no future growth

I am also open to others as well,
Thanks!
 
A

Askeptic

n00b
Joined
Jul 31, 2011
Messages
20
Thank you both, great info.
Seasonic Prime Plat 1000 would be great, but not seeing it in stock until ~ Feb 2021

I know the old Seasonic Focus had issues, as also listed in that psu list. Seasonic then introduced the "GX" version that superseded the old version including the naming scheme. Looks like it isn't perfect, being only "gold" but is also listed in the top tier which is good enough for me given the scarce selection these days.

I am coming from a Corsair RM1000x which is rated the same as the Focus GX series, so I think I will take a shot with the Seasonic GX-1000. May not be my first choice in a normal world, but at nearly half the cost as the others (Still its normal price) I am willing to give it a shot.

Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top