Which PSU for a new build?

Hi, I am seeing some PSU recommendations for a new build.



I will be using an RTX 3090 with a 10900K CPU in this build. Most online calcs / review state that an 850w PSU should be enough, but I rather throw a 1000w at it to be safe and avoid potential issues.



With prices all over the chart now a days, can someone please take a look at the few I listed below and recommend one or two over the others? They are listed cheapest to most expensive from what I can currently find online.



Corsair RM1000x - Much more expensive than the others. I used Corsair RMx in the past and had great luck.

EVGA Supernova 1000 G+ - Nicest cable options / ports

Seasonic Focus GX-1000 - Not many cable / port options, but possibly enough to get by with no future growth



I am also open to others as well,

Thanks!