Which of these two laptops?

Hi all-- been browsing the forums a while and getting ready to pull the trigger on a new laptop. Besides the normal browsing and work applications, I need something a little more robust than my old machine for graphic and video editing (Adobe Creative Suite). I've narrowed it down to these two (unless someone has a better recommendation).Has to be a Windows machine, 17" or bigger. Definitely needs to be a laptop (I have a desktop at work but I need something I can sit in my easy chair and work with at home as well as travel).Thanks in advance for any insight!