Which MMO has the best and worst economy?

Star Wars: The Old Republic is the only MMO I've ever played long term or even recently. The economy has probably done exactly what EA wanted it to after it went free to play. Inflation is out of control. It's to the point where you can't really earn enough credits through most of the normal game activities to buy more than basic stuff on the GTN (Galactic Trade Network). SWTOR relies heavily on the Cartel Market for actual revenue generation. For this reason, the best cosmetic items are on the Cartel Market rather than being things you can earn in game. Although there are some examples of things that can be earned in game that were removed and made into Cartel Market items.



As one can imagine, crafters largely sustained the game's economy. When the Cartel Market launched, there was an increase in wealthy players due to some people either getting suckered by micro-transactions or being willing to dump large amounts of real cache into the game. Eventually this influx tapered off as players were lost due to natural rates of attrition for various reasons. For years in-game credits remained at a pretty consistent value level. About a year or more ago, BioWare / EA allowed a rampant exploit which allowed for virtually unlimited money to persist for a very long time. The market was flooded with potentially trillions of extra credits which destabilized things. While BioWare tried to retroactively remove the credits generated through exploits its widely known they didn't succeed. BioWare didn't even really make a dent in the amount of added credits in the game.



Today, inflation is at a level in which the normal means of earning credits in the game won't allow you to cover the costs of anything besides the basics like gear repairs, stims, gear modification, health packs, and that sort of thing. You'd have to grind a long time to make enough money to buy any crafted gear or anything from the Cartel Market. Since MMO's are a time sink, BioWare / EA is probably pleased but for a player base that's starving for content it's not good.

Click to expand...