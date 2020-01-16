Which MMO has the best and worst economy?

So through the years of playing MMOs, I've learned that you can never satisfy everyone when it comes to in game currency. Or can you? It seems no matter what system is in place, be it an auction house system like WoW has, or a location based trader system like ESO has, someone, somewhere will have the shit end of the stick. Some people play MMOs just to get rich in game, which is hilarious, but hats off to them for doing so. Other players just need enough in game currency to get by and possibly save for end game content/ materials. But there's pros and cons for each and every system I've used in MMOs. In WoW, undercutting is and always will be a thing. However from a buyers perspective, it's insanely easy to browse the items you want, when you want and for the prices that you want. In ESO, there is no universal system to search items, you have to manually view each and every Guild Trader to see what prices are throughout each guild. Additionally, guilds bid every week on locations. The more popular the area, the higher the bid wars are. Since these higher end locations are awesome for sales, there's more areas than not that are indeed struggling with making any sales at all. This isn't a rant thread but just curious what MMO has the best economy? Additionally, why is it the best? And what's the worst? In your opinion, should the usual systems in place with MMOs be changed? Or is this the best we're going to get? And why?