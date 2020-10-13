Which camera to buy for indoor home tutorials ?

I need to film indoor tutorials.The room has large windows letting in daylight.the teacher will be in an armchair speaking.2 to 3 metres distance between camera and subject.It is mostly fixed at this distance. No zooming or anything.I have 3-point lighting, so the next step is to choose a camera.I am hoping for professional quality. (not a point-and-shoot camera).Is there any advantage of getting a DSLR (with video) or a standard Video Camera ?Are there any cameras which you would recommend for this?I'm really hoping for a professional quality.Budget: $400 to $1,500I appreciate any helpThanks