Which camera to buy for indoor home tutorials ?

I need to film indoor tutorials.

The room has large windows letting in daylight.
the teacher will be in an armchair speaking.

2 to 3 metres distance between camera and subject.

It is mostly fixed at this distance. No zooming or anything.


I have 3-point lighting, so the next step is to choose a camera.
I am hoping for professional quality. (not a point-and-shoot camera).

Is there any advantage of getting a DSLR (with video) or a standard Video Camera ?

Are there any cameras which you would recommend for this?
I'm really hoping for a professional quality.

Budget: $400 to $1,500


I appreciate any help ;)
Sony A6400 with an add-on mic and a good tripod possibly...most decent DSLR's like the Sony mirrorless cameras are more then good enough and even do 4k.
 
