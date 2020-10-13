Which camera to buy for indoor home tutorials ?

I need to film indoor tutorials.
The room has large windows letting in daylight.
the teacher will be in an armchair speaking.
2 to 3 metres distance between camera and subject.
It is mostly fixed at this distance. No zooming or anything.
I have 3-point lighting, so the next step is to choose a camera.
I am hoping for professional quality. (not a point-and-shoot camera).
Is there any advantage of getting a DSLR (with video) or a standard Video Camera ?
Are there any cameras which you would recommend for this?
I'm really hoping for a professional quality.
Budget: $400 to $1,500
I appreciate any help
Thanks
The room has large windows letting in daylight.
the teacher will be in an armchair speaking.
2 to 3 metres distance between camera and subject.
It is mostly fixed at this distance. No zooming or anything.
I have 3-point lighting, so the next step is to choose a camera.
I am hoping for professional quality. (not a point-and-shoot camera).
Is there any advantage of getting a DSLR (with video) or a standard Video Camera ?
Are there any cameras which you would recommend for this?
I'm really hoping for a professional quality.
Budget: $400 to $1,500
I appreciate any help
Thanks