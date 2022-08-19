Which AsRock B660m Steel Legend drivers?

O

Operaghost

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 4, 2004
Messages
1,307
I've never owned an AsRock product before, but I have a B660M Steel Legend arriving today for a new rig I'm building (first one in over a decade, /gasp).

So I figured I'd download all the drivers I'm going to be installing, but I find their descriptions on the download/support page to be quite non-descriptive/confusing.
Was hoping someone could help me out by suggesting WHICH drivers off this list I should install after I have Win 11 installed/updated.

Here is the AsRock list of drivers: https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/B660M Steel Legend/index.asp#Download

And here is my other hardware for reference: https://au.pcpartpicker.com/user/NorseKnight/saved/VprLcf

Thank you in advance for any feedback. I'm a bit out of the [H]ardware loop/tech.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top