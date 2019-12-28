Which 8TB HDD for media storage?

So I'm about to burst out of my current 2TB HDD for all of my media storage. I am looking to upgrade to a 8TB HDD to store all of my various media on. Which one do you guys suggest? I Found this Seagate for $150: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16822183793 But then this 8TB Seagate that looks identical is $300: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16822179270 I can't seem to tell why the one is double in price than the first one? Also I found these other two, but they're also around the $300 mark: WD Red Pro: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16822234348 WD Purple: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16822234347 What's the difference between the Red & the Purple series? Would I be ok with the $150 8TB for my media storage, or do I need to look at these higher-priced options? Thanks!