Which 8TB HDD for media storage?

    johnnyscience

    So I'm about to burst out of my current 2TB HDD for all of my media storage.

    I am looking to upgrade to a 8TB HDD to store all of my various media on.

    Which one do you guys suggest?

    I Found this Seagate for $150:

    https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16822183793

    But then this 8TB Seagate that looks identical is $300:

    https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16822179270

    I can't seem to tell why the one is double in price than the first one?

    Also I found these other two, but they're also around the $300 mark:

    WD Red Pro: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16822234348

    WD Purple: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16822234347

    What's the difference between the Red & the Purple series?

    Would I be ok with the $150 8TB for my media storage, or do I need to look at these higher-priced options?

    Thanks!
     
    johnnyscience, Dec 28, 2019 at 11:24 PM
    Denpepe

    The expensive one is 7.200 RPM and has a 5 year warranty vs 2 years on the other drive which runs at 5.400 RPM if for media storage, the cheaper one will do just fine.

    As for the WD ones, red drives are for NAS use while purple ones are for recording of (security) video feeds they are not that different hardware wise, but the firmware is optimised for their respective usage case.
    Also the RED pro's seems to run at a higher RPM 7.200 vs 5.400 for the non pro.

    For WD for regular desktop media storage use I would advise blue or red drives, if you want better perforamance, the black ones are the go to.
     
    Denpepe, Dec 29, 2019 at 7:48 AM
