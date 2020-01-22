Which 280mm would you pick for Ryzen?

Trying to figure out which way to go with this... Ryzen 5 3600, AIO would be front mounted in a Corsair Air 540 case. EVGA CLC 280 (5th gen Asetek, loud-ass fans, ass RGB) https://www.amazon.com/EVGA-Liquid-Cooler-Cooling-400-HY-CL28-V1/dp/B01MSDQTMU/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=clc%2B280&qid=1579665316&sr=8-3&th=1 Corsair H115i Pro XT (new CoolIT design, don't necessarily like the AM4 mount, cooler RGB) https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-Radiator-Software-Control-Liquid/dp/B0829RYPKM/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=h115i+pro+xt&qid=1579695866&sr=8-2 Corsair H115i Pro (older version, 6th gen Asetek, slightly less loud-ass fans, less cool RGB) https://www.amazon.com/Radiator-Advanced-Lighting-Software-compatible/dp/B077G3C6HH/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=h115i+pro&qid=1579695903&sr=8-2 Other options in the same price range?