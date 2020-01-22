Which 280mm would you pick for Ryzen?

Discussion in 'Overclocking & Cooling' started by GilmourD, Jan 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM.

Which AIO cooler would you choose?

  1. EVGA CLC 280 (5th gen Asetek, loud-ass fans, ass RGB)

  2. Corsair H115i Pro XT (new CoolIT design, don't necessarily like the AM4 mount, cooler RGB)

  3. Corsair H115i Pro (older version, 6th gen Asetek, slightly less loud-ass fans, less cool RGB)

  4. Other (same price range, please post in thread)

    GilmourD

    GilmourD

    Trying to figure out which way to go with this... Ryzen 5 3600, AIO would be front mounted in a Corsair Air 540 case.



    EVGA CLC 280 (5th gen Asetek, loud-ass fans, ass RGB)

    https://www.amazon.com/EVGA-Liquid-Cooler-Cooling-400-HY-CL28-V1/dp/B01MSDQTMU/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=clc%2B280&qid=1579665316&sr=8-3&th=1



    Corsair H115i Pro XT (new CoolIT design, don't necessarily like the AM4 mount, cooler RGB)

    https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-Radiator-Software-Control-Liquid/dp/B0829RYPKM/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=h115i+pro+xt&qid=1579695866&sr=8-2



    Corsair H115i Pro (older version, 6th gen Asetek, slightly less loud-ass fans, less cool RGB)

    https://www.amazon.com/Radiator-Advanced-Lighting-Software-compatible/dp/B077G3C6HH/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=h115i+pro&qid=1579695903&sr=8-2



    Other options in the same price range?
     
    GilmourD, Jan 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM
