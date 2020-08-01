Where's the GPU's at?! E-GPU question

Was looking to add an egpu to my Blade w/ 2070 Max-Q for when I'm not on the road, to drive my 3840x1600 monitor.
Well, seems a 2080Ti can't be found. Have they been discontinued due to impending release of new products, or is it COVID related?

With that being said, after the 4x penalty from TB3, what should I expect performance wise should I find a 2080Ti for E-GPU purpose?
 
time and time again, its been demostrated that you dont really loose much performance if at all.

If I were you I'd wait for ampere. I mean supposedly nvidia has already stopped production on 2080/2080 Ti and is clearing inventory.
 
