Where to start? Can't get Samba to function

# PF configuration file, for file server duty



#variables

interface="em0"

secondary="em1"



#options and optimizations

set block-policy drop

set skip on lo0

set loginterface $interface



#Firewall settings for em1/empty NIC

block in log on $secondary all

block out log on $secondary all



#outbound rules

pass out log quick



#inbound rules

block in log on $interface all

pass in quick on $interface proto icmp all

pass in log on $interface proto tcp from 172.16.12.0/24 to ($interface) port { 139, 445 }

pass in log on $interface proto tcp from 172.16.12.0/24 to ($interface) port { 22 }

