Where to buy parts from?

    Ill keep this as simple as i can. I am liquid cooling an old socket 478 Pentium 4 build.
    I am trying to reuse as much as i can from an old Thermaltake big water 735 kit.

    pump/res in good shape, currently using them to clean out water block and rad.

    rad is in poor shape. lots of bent fins not sure if i can fix them or not.

    Waterblock is left over from an old Zalman Reserator 1 system, has great flow.

    where is a good place to get tubing? I need some nice clear 3/8 ID and I want a nice uv blue coolant.

    newegg doesnt sell anything themselves, its outside vendors so shipping sucks, microcenter doesnt have crap unless your building a brand new rigid tubing modern system (Eew)
     
