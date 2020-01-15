Where to buy parts from?

Ill keep this as simple as i can. I am liquid cooling an old socket 478 Pentium 4 build. I am trying to reuse as much as i can from an old Thermaltake big water 735 kit. pump/res in good shape, currently using them to clean out water block and rad. rad is in poor shape. lots of bent fins not sure if i can fix them or not. Waterblock is left over from an old Zalman Reserator 1 system, has great flow. where is a good place to get tubing? I need some nice clear 3/8 ID and I want a nice uv blue coolant. newegg doesnt sell anything themselves, its outside vendors so shipping sucks, microcenter doesnt have crap unless your building a brand new rigid tubing modern system (Eew)