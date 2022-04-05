When will we get a CPU that is 5.0 GHz BASE and not 4.9 GHz Max Boost?

Just like the title says, when will we be able to buy either a 4,8,16, etc. core CPU (either Intel or AMD) that has a base clock speed of 5.0 GHz?
It just seems like we've hit the wall as far as processor speed goes and the Big Two just keep adding more and more cores. Next year they will roll out a 32 core CPU with a max boost of 4.9 Ghz.
You would think by now the CPUs would be in the 8.0 GHz range.
Thoughts?
