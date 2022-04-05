When will we get a CPU that is 5.0 GHz BASE and not 4.9 GHz Max Boost?

It just seems like no one is talking about how we've hit a wall with CPU speed. I was reading up on this and came across "organic computers" (wetware computers) which are supposed to have live neurons in them to hopefully break the 5.0 GHz threshold. That is some wild stuff but it seems like something from the future. What you've said makes sense why they just keep adding more and more cores instead of concentrating on higher base clock speeds.



Also, correct me if I am wrong but when these chips say 4.9 GHZ Max Boost it's not across all the cores, just a certain percentage. So a 16 CPU Core will have max boost only on like 4 cores and not 16?