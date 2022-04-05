When will we get a CPU that is 5.0 GHz BASE and not 4.9 GHz Max Boost?

H

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2005
Messages
5,999
Just like the title says, when will we be able to buy either a 4,8,16, etc. core CPU (either Intel or AMD) that has a base clock speed of 5.0 GHz?

It just seems like we've hit the wall as far as processor speed goes and the Big Two just keep adding more and more cores. Next year they will roll out a 32 core CPU with a max boost of 4.9 Ghz.

You would think by now the CPUs would be in the 8.0 GHz range.

Thoughts?
 
Nobu

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
7,552
NetBurst

With this microarchitecture, Intel looked to attain clock speeds of 10 GHz,[7] but because of rising clock speeds, Intel faced increasing problems with keeping power dissipation within acceptable limits.
Click to expand...

Different architectures, same problems. We simply cannot adequitely cool the processors enough to reach such high clocks. And now, with processes being so small, they have the additional problems of cross-talk and leaking voltage, among other things.

Long story short, it'll take a different process, with different materials, to even approach 6GHz. It probably won't happen soon, if ever. We may even change the type of math we use on CPUs before it happens. Who knows?
 
  • Like
Reactions: Hulk
like this
H

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2005
Messages
5,999
It just seems like no one is talking about how we've hit a wall with CPU speed. I was reading up on this and came across "organic computers" (wetware computers) which are supposed to have live neurons in them to hopefully break the 5.0 GHz threshold. That is some wild stuff but it seems like something from the future. What you've said makes sense why they just keep adding more and more cores instead of concentrating on higher base clock speeds.

Also, correct me if I am wrong but when these chips say 4.9 GHZ Max Boost it's not across all the cores, just a certain percentage. So a 16 CPU Core will have max boost only on like 4 cores and not 16?
 
Nobu

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
7,552
Hulk said:
Also, correct me if I am wrong but when these chips say 4.9 GHZ Max Boost it's not across all the cores, just a certain percentage. So a 16 CPU Core will have max boost only on like 4 cores and not 16?
Click to expand...
Generally, yes. Usually if they support a certain speed on all cores, they'll use the separate term "All Core Boost," or something like that.

AMD, Intel, and other smaller competitors are also experimenting with different architecture designs, which may improve performance despite clock speed remaining the same or decreasing. For instance, stacked chips, "fabric" bus, additional cache, etc, as well as improving on ARM and other non-x86/64 designs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top