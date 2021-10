I think one of the 2 element need to happen (maybe both)



1) When it will be possible to enter inside a walmart or bestbuy without thinking and being certain to be able to simply pick the PS5, Xbox of your choice, with all edition on the shelf like it was nothing special, for gamer sales you are now competing with a very good product selling for $500

2) Obviously, if it is possible to make good money with a $1100 card with crypto why would anyone sell it for less than that, that would make little sense



Having to predict not before 2022 spring and that would be nice to happen and I would consider that early (i.e. holiday season rush will put pressure on a backlog on the already large console backlog)