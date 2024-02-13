When Will 8K TVs Catch On?

In how many years do you think we will see 8k movies?



I'm asking because right now I have a 42" Panasonic 1080p TV and it's like 12 years old. Nothing wrong with it, besides the size, I love the black colors. Anyways, after doing some research I'm going to get the Sony X93L, either in 75" or 85" size. I sit about 12 feet away.



There is a $1,000 difference between the two Tvs, with the 75" already $2,500. I don't want to spend $3,500 on the 85" version and then it become obsolete in a couple of years when Big TV starts rolling out 8k. And I do think that Big TV will try to roll out 8K quickly because it will cut down on piracy. Can you imagine how many GB (TB?) you would need to RIP a 8K movie?



Thoughts?