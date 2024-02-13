When Will 8K TVs Catch On?

In how many years do you think we will see 8k movies?

I'm asking because right now I have a 42" Panasonic 1080p TV and it's like 12 years old. Nothing wrong with it, besides the size, I love the black colors. Anyways, after doing some research I'm going to get the Sony X93L, either in 75" or 85" size. I sit about 12 feet away.

There is a $1,000 difference between the two Tvs, with the 75" already $2,500. I don't want to spend $3,500 on the 85" version and then it become obsolete in a couple of years when Big TV starts rolling out 8k. And I do think that Big TV will try to roll out 8K quickly because it will cut down on piracy. Can you imagine how many GB (TB?) you would need to RIP a 8K movie?

Thoughts?
 
4K is nice and all, but 1080p still works. 8K will be nicer maybe, but 1080p and 4K will still work.

Early 8K products and streaming are gonna be rough cause it's 4x the pixels and all that. If you want live tv in 8k, you probably need to be in Japan. I doubt anywhere else will get around to broadcasting 8k before broadcasting is over.
 
I wouldn't worry about 8k. The jump from 1080p to 4k is massive compared to the jump from 4k to 8k. We're at the point of diminishing returns for resolution. Other things like contrast and peak brightness make a much, much bigger difference than resolution does at this point.
 
I honestly still use a 1080p TV in my living room. Don't see the need for anything more until I want a bigger TV. I love the idea of 8K for PC gaming on a massive screen in-my-face so I can get the pixel density of a small screen but the awe-inspiring field of view of a big screen, but I also don't like the idea that even in 5 years the only GPUs worth running that resolution will be $2000+

So big 4K it is for my PC.
 
