When should you replace an SSD?

WilyKit

Dec 18, 2020
I've got an aging SSD that still works fine, but showing 81% health in Crystal Disk Info. Is there a general consensus on when to replace an SSD? For example, in my vehicles I don't wait until 0% oil life before getting an oil change.
 
toast0

Jan 26, 2010
I only replace SSDs when they disappear from the bus. Haven't had one make it to wearing out.

If you've got one of the drives that dies after 40,000 hours of power on time... Maybe befoee then (but that's fixable if you update the firmware before the clock rolls over)

Oh and the Inland 1TB with terrible performance got replaced cause I couldn't live with the awfulness anymore.
 
Zepher

Zepher

Sep 29, 2001
I have this 840 in my NUC that shows an unusually high number. I don't think this drive was available 11 years ago,
Samsung-840EVO-Power-On-Hours.jpg
 
toast0

Jan 26, 2010
Yeah, so manufacturers can make the raw value for power-on hours anything they want; it's usually just the number of hours, but must be something else on your drive. It's not standard, so yay? Anyway, I don't think I've heard of Samsung SSDs dieing related to power on timers; mostly it's actually enterprise SSDs, usually branded by server OEMs (HPe and Dell?), but made by Sandisk. Also a different line of HPE branded SSDs died at 32,768 hours. Most of the SSDs I've worked with that just disappeared (in managed hosting) didn't have a significant amount of hours on them; mostly we used Intel, so most of our failures were Intel, but other manufacturers of SSDs that we used would fail the same way (just disappear, no early warning we could tell), at I think mostly the same kinds of rates, except for the one batch of SSDs that was just terrible and at least 25% failed in three weeks, and the rest of the batch was replaced with two to four weeks of power on time, so who knows. SSD failures were a lot rarer than rotational drive failures of course, just the failure mode was way worse.
 
philb2

May 26, 2021
to the OP

When an SSD dies, you get like 0 warning. One day, your system just doesn't boot, and the drive no longer shows up in BIOS. With HDDs, at least you get some warning becasue of bearing noises, etc.

How much is your data worth? How much is your time worth? SSDs are cheaper (and faster) now than ever before. Just get a new, bigger/faster drive. Then you can chill.
 
