When should you replace an SSD?

Zepher said: I have this 840 in my NUC that shows an unusually high number. I don't think this drive was available 11 years ago, Click to expand...

Yeah, so manufacturers can make the raw value for power-on hours anything they want; it's usually just the number of hours, but must be something else on your drive. It's not standard, so yay? Anyway, I don't think I've heard of Samsung SSDs dieing related to power on timers; mostly it's actually enterprise SSDs, usually branded by server OEMs (HPe and Dell?), but made by Sandisk. Also a different line of HPE branded SSDs died at 32,768 hours. Most of the SSDs I've worked with that just disappeared (in managed hosting) didn't have a significant amount of hours on them; mostly we used Intel, so most of our failures were Intel, but other manufacturers of SSDs that we used would fail the same way (just disappear, no early warning we could tell), at I think mostly the same kinds of rates, except for the one batch of SSDs that was just terrible and at least 25% failed in three weeks, and the rest of the batch was replaced with two to four weeks of power on time, so who knows. SSD failures were a lot rarer than rotational drive failures of course, just the failure mode was way worse.