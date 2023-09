Surely if there are no reliability or performance issues it's fine to let it soldier on, especially if you have it operating well within its limitations.



Keeping it clean and well maintained is the key, there's no reason why it won't give you at least another couple of years, the Corsair RM650 in my daily driver is 12 years old and performs as well now as it did on day one. If it works why change it?



As an aside a few years ago I was planning an upgrade and bought a few items including a far superior PSU, however that build never happened. When I attempted to use it recently it was completely dead, who knew that sitting idle for years does more harm than a decade of regular usage?