When an upgrade isn't.

So a while back I got a bad case of motherboard envy and bought a refurbished one. I wanted to get a new (refurbished) one because I thought that saw the writing on the wall for the AM4 platform and I didn't know if my current motherboard could handle a newer CPU. In the process of swapping everything out I wrecked the current CPU anyways. I ended up making the enormous leap from the 3700x to the 5800x.

However in the process of fixing the previous mistake I seemed to have erased a memory of the fact that I had to use the secondary PCIe x16 slot in order to get video out.



Meandering story succinct.

I'm using the second x16 slot because I don't get a signal out of the first one.

My GPU is PCIe 3.0 x16.

The primary slot is a no go.

Most importantly am I reading this correctly?

Am I stuck living the PCIe gen3 x4 life until I get my hands on a gen4 card?