When an upgrade isn't.

T

Tactlesss

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 2, 2017
Messages
93
So a while back I got a bad case of motherboard envy and bought a refurbished one. I wanted to get a new (refurbished) one because I thought that saw the writing on the wall for the AM4 platform and I didn't know if my current motherboard could handle a newer CPU. In the process of swapping everything out I wrecked the current CPU anyways. I ended up making the enormous leap from the 3700x to the 5800x.
However in the process of fixing the previous mistake I seemed to have erased a memory of the fact that I had to use the secondary PCIe x16 slot in order to get video out.

Meandering story succinct.
I'm using the second x16 slot because I don't get a signal out of the first one.
My GPU is PCIe 3.0 x16.
The primary slot is a no go.
Most importantly am I reading this correctly?
Am I stuck living the PCIe gen3 x4 life until I get my hands on a gen4 card?
 

Attachments

  • fine print.jpg
    fine print.jpg
    106.5 KB · Views: 0
Denpepe

Denpepe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2015
Messages
2,008
It should work fine in the first slot, have you tried a different port on the card, sometimes DP or HDMI wont work the first time you boot but will work fine after that.
 
