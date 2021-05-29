Whea Internal Parity Error on 10850K stock!

Hi my pc:108500K stock 4800mhz2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMPSeasonic Tx-850 Ultra TitaniumGigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OCAorus Z490 Pro Gaming1 TB SSDMy pc i have 6 months,never had any WHEAS. I tested Control, Quake 2 rtx, Metro Exodus,3dmark port royal,battlefield 5,Serious Sam 4 and other games. No Wheas during 6 months,no bsods,no crashes.My system is updated to newest Win 10 H20.Today i run again Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition for 6 hours. After exiting game i check event logs and saw 1 WHEA Internal Parity Error.The exact WHEA 19 was like this:error source: unknown error source error type: internal parity error processor ir: 3And my question is why one single WHEA appeared after 6 months on stock cpu?!I have only XMP on. But memtest no errors. Rma cpu then? I am suprised and very sad now. Should i ignore that error? But whea is hardware fault