Whea Internal Parity Error on 10850K stock!

Hi my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
My pc i have 6 months,never had any WHEAS. I tested Control, Quake 2 rtx, Metro Exodus,3dmark port royal,battlefield 5,Serious Sam 4 and other games. No Wheas during 6 months,no bsods,no crashes.
My system is updated to newest Win 10 H20.
Today i run again Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition for 6 hours. After exiting game i check event logs and saw 1 WHEA Internal Parity Error.
The exact WHEA 19 was like this:
error source: unknown error source error type: internal parity error processor ir: 3
And my question is why one single WHEA appeared after 6 months on stock cpu?!
I have only XMP on. But memtest no errors. Rma cpu then? I am suprised and very sad now. Should i ignore that error? But whea is hardware fault
