Whea Internal Parity Error on 10850K stock!

M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,002
Hi my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD



My pc i have 6 months,never had any WHEAS. I tested Control, Quake 2 rtx, Metro Exodus,3dmark port royal,battlefield 5,Serious Sam 4 and other games. No Wheas during 6 months,no bsods,no crashes.

My system is updated to newest Win 10 H20.

Today i run again Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition for 6 hours. After exiting game i check event logs and saw 1 WHEA Internal Parity Error.

The exact WHEA 19 was like this:

error source: unknown error source error type: internal parity error processor ir: 3





And my question is why one single WHEA appeared after 6 months on stock cpu?!

I have only XMP on. But memtest no errors. Rma cpu then? I am suprised and very sad now. Should i ignore that error? But whea is hardware fault:(
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
354
Xmp is nt stock mate. Running hardware beyond what manufacturer recommended 2933 is bad. Your 67mhz above stock supported frequencies. That is overclocking nd void waran
 
M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,002
So run on stock ram settings? Ok but XMP shoulld be guaranteed.And peoples running xmp on their rams.
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
354
Xmp is guaranteed for ram to run at those speeds, nt cpu. For processor, it is sacrificial feature. You give little bit life away of your cou, getting little performance in return. Sometimes no big deal, orger times premature cpu damage.
 
M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,002
Yeah so what now. It appeared after 6 months of using on stock cpu. Return xmp to stock ? Sorry my ram is 3200 not 3000
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
354
Try defaults 2933 for cpu nd keep eye on errors. Or might increase voltages fir vccio nd vccsa? Plz correct mates.thx.
 
