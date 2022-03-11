What's your opinion on keeping phone on car charger while using Google Maps for long time.

Supersnake

Supersnake

Am planning an 8 hour road trip, will be using Google Maps with the Location Setting turned on during the trip.
What's your opinion on keeping the phone plugged into the car charger during the entire trip? Will it do any harm? Won't be using the phone for any other purposes while it is plugged in.
 
J

jmilcher

Why would it do any harm? Any current phone will have safe guards in place to avoid a over temp situation. Nothing to worry about.

If anything, make sure its not in the direct sunlight for long periods of time especially while charging with the screen on (GPS etc)
 
T

toast0

Only do it if you want your phone to last for the whole trip ;)
 
G

GoldenTiger

I always read it was bad for the battery's capacity to leave it on a charger while in constant use like that. Probably outdated knowledge at this point.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

it used to with lithium-ion, but new ones arent supposed to have that issue and phone charging circuits are way more intelligent now too, so they will just trickle charge as needed if full.
 
