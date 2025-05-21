  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

What's your oldest 3DMark score?

T

thedream829

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2021
Messages
262
Screenshot 2025-05-21 213237.png
 
Mine would be from 3dmark 2000, but not sure I uploaded them back then. I'll have to check my account soon...
 
  • Like
Reactions: Dan_D
like this
i'd have to dig out my ide drives to find mine but it would have been '99 on my tnt2, probably...
 
Q6600 @ 3.6Ghz with 2x Radeon 4850 in Crossfire (3DMark06)
3dmark06crossfire.jpg


Q9650 @ 4.4Ghz with 2x Radeon 4870x2 in Quad Crossfire (3DMark06)
3dmark06q96502x4870x2.png
 
First one I used would have been 3DMark2001SE on a TNT2 with either a 400MHz Pentium 2 or an Athlon Thunderbird, but that result has been lost to history lol.
 
This was the earliest I could find online.

Vantage.jpg



All the previous benches are probably on an old hard drive somewhere. Older Mad Onion stuff isn't worth digging up, but I wonder about the old socket 370 XP box I have downstairs. If it fired up it may have some old benches on it.
 
I'd have to see for official oldest "saved" (probably on some really old HDs), but here is my Voodoo 5 5500 benchmarked on 3d mark 2000 for fun awhile back... 🙃 I've been gaming since DOS days tho, but forget when I actually started benchmarking... too long ago... 😄
 

Attachments

  • 20250127_163339(1).jpg
    20250127_163339(1).jpg
    480.8 KB · Views: 0
  • Like
Reactions: spine
like this
I don't remember oldest, but I do remember when amd64 came out, everyone was getting 100k on stock settings alone for 3dmark2001
 
Oldest I have on my current account is from 2008. First time I used 3dmark was way back in the early 2000s, but don't even remember if I uploaded the scores and I had a different account back then.

1748731839960.png
 
Last edited:
Tengis said:
I often feel like Im explaining to people how the late 90s up through maybe 2007 was the "golden age" where every new piece of hardware was exciting. I havent been excited about computer hardware since maybe 2012 or so.
Click to expand...

Maybe we're just getting old. I remember buying a Kyro II to upgrade my TNT 2. I was probably 10 or 11 years old and didn't understand computer and hardware too much at the time. I was expecting to be blown away by the graphics but all my games looked the same. I don't think I knew about quality settings or resolution yet, but somehow I opened up my PC to swap cards.
 
thedream829 said:
Maybe we're just getting old. I remember buying a Kyro II to upgrade my TNT 2. I was probably 10 or 11 years old and didn't understand computer and hardware too much at the time. I was expecting to be blown away by the graphics but all my games looked the same. I don't think I knew about quality settings or resolution yet, but somehow I opened up my PC to swap cards.
Click to expand...
I went from seeing my neighbors TNT2 to getting a Voodoo4 and then a Geforce2 MX. I remember being blown away when games like Unreal and Quake came out... Half Life was life changing.
 
Tengis said:
I went from seeing my neighbors TNT2 to getting a Voodoo4 and then a Geforce2 MX. I remember being blown away when games like Unreal and Quake came out... Half Life was life changing.
Click to expand...

I just remembered that I wanted to upgrade because the lines of the court in NBA 1999 was jagged. I thought the Kyro II would fix that. LOL

EDIT: Now I know that I needed to turn on some sort of AA.
 
Last edited:
nanaki said:
heh the old 9700 pros i had a sapphire when they first hit the market had some issues with the card it would get dusty and i would get green sparkling snow on screen. I had some conformal coating left from some water cooling experiments so painted the back with it no more problems and lasted for ever
Click to expand...

The 9700 Pro was a legendary card.
 
I remember back in the days of the VIA Arena forum we would see who could get the best score, I actually found the specs on one of my earlier rigs on the old Via Arena through the Way Back machine site, but unfortunately couldn't bring up any of my old scores.

Soyo KT600 Dragon Ultra/Via 4in1 4.51
AMD XP Athlon 3200+
Vantec Aeroflow 5600RPM
ATI 9700 Pro /ATI Cat's 4.3's
Corsair XMS PC3200C2 512 MB
160Gig SATA Maxtor/40Gig Maxtor
Philips Acoustic Edge 5.1
Altec Lansing 5.1 Model 251
Samsung 52x 24x 52x CD-RW/DVD
Samsung Syncmaster 753DF 17in
Antec True Power 430 Watt
Antec Lanboy case
 
Last edited:
killroy67 said:
I remember back in the days of the VIA Arena forum we would see who could get the best score, I actually found the specs on one of my earlier rigs on the old Via Arena through the Way Back machine site, but unfortunately couldn't bring up any of my old scores.

Soyo KT600 Dragon Ultra/Via 4in1 4.51
AMD XP Athlon 3200+
Vantec Aeroflow 5600RPM
ATI 9700 Pro /ATI Cat's 4.3's
Corsair XMS PC3200C2 512 MB
160Gig SATA Maxtor/40Gig Maxtor
Philips Acoustic Edge 5.1
Altec Lansing 5.1 Model 251
Samsung 52x 24x 52x CD-RW/DVD
Samsung Syncmaster 753DF 17in
Antec True Power 430 Watt
Antec Lanboy case
Click to expand...
Ahhhh.... Soyo! Plagued with the bad caps from that era, I had the Soyo KT400 and a KT880 board. 2 years ago I recapped my Soyo KT880 and it still works! Had it overclocking a Barton Core 2800+ to 2.5Ghz with 2GB of DDR400 Ram.
 
everything in that era had bad caps. it was called the plague for a reason...
 
III_Slyflyer_III said:
Ahhhh.... Soyo! Plagued with the bad caps from that era, I had the Soyo KT400 and a KT880 board. 2 years ago I recapped my Soyo KT880 and it still works! Had it overclocking a Barton Core 2800+ to 2.5Ghz with 2GB of DDR400 Ram.
Click to expand...
The KT400 that's the board I couldn't remember that I had, if memory serves me correctly not only bad caps but the AGP was also messed up, you could only get 2x and not 4x for some time.
 
pendragon1 said:
everything in that era had bad caps. it was called the plague for a reason...
Click to expand...
Not all of them... my nForce 2 boards never had an issue. As a matter of fact, one still runs overclocked on the original caps to this day. It seems like a lot of the VIA boards had the bad caps. Although my ASUS A7V333 also has the original caps and 0 issues as well (that's my Voodoo 5 5500 PC and works great).
 
Dam, wish I had mine saved, surely would of had one from my Pentium III 533 Slot 1 days.... (I think 3DMark was around then..)
 
My first result would probably be from Final Reality, running on an S3 Virge 2MB, if it were saved.
 
III_Slyflyer_III said:
Not all of them... my nForce 2 boards never had an issue. As a matter of fact, one still runs overclocked on the original caps to this day. It seems like a lot of the VIA boards had the bad caps. Although my ASUS A7V333 also has the original caps and 0 issues as well (that's my Voodoo 5 5500 PC and works great).
Click to expand...
i bet not. tests them....
 
Last edited:
for now.
they are still 20+ year old electrolytic caps. they will have degraded, whether you can see it or not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top