What's your oldest 3DMark score?

SameMine would be from 3dmark 2000, but not sure I uploaded them back then. I'll have to check my account soon...
My scores would have been around this time and on similar hardware.3dfx Voodoo3 3000 AGP:
View attachment 731298
Nvidia Geforce 2 GTS:
View attachment 731306
ATI Radeon 9700 Pro:
View attachment 731307
Oldest I have that is uploaded.
View attachment 732101
View attachment 732099
I often feel like Im explaining to people how the late 90s up through maybe 2007 was the "golden age" where every new piece of hardware was exciting. I havent been excited about computer hardware since maybe 2012 or so.I had the Geforce Ti 4200. What a time to be alive.
I often feel like Im explaining to people how the late 90s up through maybe 2007 was the "golden age" where every new piece of hardware was exciting. I havent been excited about computer hardware since maybe 2012 or so.
I went from seeing my neighbors TNT2 to getting a Voodoo4 and then a Geforce2 MX. I remember being blown away when games like Unreal and Quake came out... Half Life was life changing.Maybe we're just getting old. I remember buying a Kyro II to upgrade my TNT 2. I was probably 10 or 11 years old and didn't understand computer and hardware too much at the time. I was expecting to be blown away by the graphics but all my games looked the same. I don't think I knew about quality settings or resolution yet, but somehow I opened up my PC to swap cards.
I went from seeing my neighbors TNT2 to getting a Voodoo4 and then a Geforce2 MX. I remember being blown away when games like Unreal and Quake came out... Half Life was life changing.
heh the old 9700 pros i had a sapphire when they first hit the market had some issues with the card it would get dusty and i would get green sparkling snow on screen. I had some conformal coating left from some water cooling experiments so painted the back with it no more problems and lasted for ever
Ahhhh.... Soyo! Plagued with the bad caps from that era, I had the Soyo KT400 and a KT880 board. 2 years ago I recapped my Soyo KT880 and it still works! Had it overclocking a Barton Core 2800+ to 2.5Ghz with 2GB of DDR400 Ram.I remember back in the days of the VIA Arena forum we would see who could get the best score, I actually found the specs on one of my earlier rigs on the old Via Arena through the Way Back machine site, but unfortunately couldn't bring up any of my old scores.
Soyo KT600 Dragon Ultra/Via 4in1 4.51
AMD XP Athlon 3200+
Vantec Aeroflow 5600RPM
ATI 9700 Pro /ATI Cat's 4.3's
Corsair XMS PC3200C2 512 MB
160Gig SATA Maxtor/40Gig Maxtor
Philips Acoustic Edge 5.1
Altec Lansing 5.1 Model 251
Samsung 52x 24x 52x CD-RW/DVD
Samsung Syncmaster 753DF 17in
Antec True Power 430 Watt
Antec Lanboy case
The KT400 that's the board I couldn't remember that I had, if memory serves me correctly not only bad caps but the AGP was also messed up, you could only get 2x and not 4x for some time.Ahhhh.... Soyo! Plagued with the bad caps from that era, I had the Soyo KT400 and a KT880 board. 2 years ago I recapped my Soyo KT880 and it still works! Had it overclocking a Barton Core 2800+ to 2.5Ghz with 2GB of DDR400 Ram.
Not all of them... my nForce 2 boards never had an issue. As a matter of fact, one still runs overclocked on the original caps to this day. It seems like a lot of the VIA boards had the bad caps. Although my ASUS A7V333 also has the original caps and 0 issues as well (that's my Voodoo 5 5500 PC and works great).everything in that era had bad caps. it was called the plague for a reason...
i bet not. tests them....Not all of them... my nForce 2 boards never had an issue. As a matter of fact, one still runs overclocked on the original caps to this day. It seems like a lot of the VIA boards had the bad caps. Although my ASUS A7V333 also has the original caps and 0 issues as well (that's my Voodoo 5 5500 PC and works great).
Pretty sure if my nforce2 board is still running my XP3200+ at 2.4Ghz with a heavy OC of the DDR4 1:1 with the cpu and has no issues XP gaming on the 6800GT in it, I'm probably just fine. I posted a Pic of the caps in the retro build channel somewhere, still looks brand new.i bet not. tests them....