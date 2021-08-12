What's your Linux update policy?

Deadjasper
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2001
- Messages
- 2,020
I've recently (this year) started to update my Linux install when the updates become available, running Timeshift first of course. I haven't run into any issues...... yet. But in the past I hardly ever updated because I've lost my Linux install completely due to an update. Seems like something has changed and they made this less likely to happen.
So what's your personal update policy and why?
TIA
