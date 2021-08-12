What's your Linux update policy?

D

Deadjasper

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,020
I've recently (this year) started to update my Linux install when the updates become available, running Timeshift first of course. I haven't run into any issues...... yet. But in the past I hardly ever updated because I've lost my Linux install completely due to an update. Seems like something has changed and they made this less likely to happen.

So what's your personal update policy and why?

TIA :)
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,132
I still avoid updates like the plague.

History says, updates break shit, 50-75% of the time. and usually epically broken, not like oh just fix it.
Updates 1-2 years are reinstalls.

Good news if linux devs have fixed this. For the past 10 years this has been a "must be your problem, not smart enough" issue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top