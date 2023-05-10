Whats the recommended direction here...

dbwillis

dbwillis

Jul 9, 2002
8,886
I have a server Im tossing out, it contains twenty 4TB WD SAS drives (3.5 inch) all should be in good working order, although dated in age
2 options:
let go to the recycler
buy a PCIe SAS controller and cables to use x amount of the drives myself


poked around the Egg between beers...adding cables raises the price quickly
Suggestions ?
 
C

cdabc123

Jun 21, 2016
4,228
Running SAS drives are really cheap at this point. Buy some raid controllers and put a server together with 80tb raw. This could be done for under $100 building from scratch
 
