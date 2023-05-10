Whats the recommended direction here...

dbwillis
I have a server Im tossing out, it contains twenty 4TB WD SAS drives (3.5 inch) all should be in good working order, although dated in age
2 options:
let go to the recycler
buy a PCIe SAS controller and cables to use x amount of the drives myself
poked around the Egg between beers...adding cables raises the price quickly
Suggestions ?
