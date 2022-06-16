What's a good quality soft tubing that doesn't cloud up?

I've been looking at the possibility of doing a custom loop in an upcoming build. I've never done one before, and I don't have the experience, tools, or patience to do hardlines, so if I decide to custom cool then I'll be going with softlines. The research I've done has shown that soft tubes often cloud up, particularly if they're cheap quality and also depending on what kind of coolant used in the loop. I've heard mixed things such as to stay away from pastel coolant as it leaves residue and can clunk up and stain tubes, to transparent coolant staining the tubes, to certain coolants having chemicals that cause tubes to cloud faster - there's so much mixed info that I'm not really sure what to believe. I'm hoping some folks here have experience with soft tubes and can give some insight. Ideally, I'd like good quality soft tubes that don't cloud, or some option where the clouding wouldn't really affect the look of a build (i.e. translucent tubes or like a frosted appearance).

Just for some background info, I'm planning to build in a Meshlicious or one of SSUPD's new Meshroom cases when they come out, ITX (or mATX if the new cases will support it) so space will be somewhat limited. I don't care a whole ton about color, so likely either clear or blue coolant, modest RGB which I've heard some systems can have RGB lines to hide discoloration, etc., but nothing overly flashy. There are a whole ton of different custom loop setups in Meshlicious which I'll likely be using for some inspiration. If I don't decide to custom cool, I'll just end up going with an AIO for the CPU, or possibly one 120/140mm for each the CPU and GPU.

I've looked at some of Corsair's kits and individual components and read their starter guide for custom loops, but beyond that, I don't know much about it in general.

Thanks in advance. Hoping to learn some good stuff from you all here.