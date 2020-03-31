I just literally did a quick build to get my PC setup again and since I live in a country were parts are not as cheap or easily found I got a cheap air cooler, case and power supply, I think?
What would you upgrade next? Video card?
- ASUS PRIME Z390-A
- Intel Core i7-9700K
- be quiet! Pure Rock
- G.SKILL 16GB Ripjaws V Series DDR4 3200MHz
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
- Dell 24" UltraSharp U2417H
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD
- Toshiba 500GB 7200 RPM 32MB Cache SATA
- Phanteks Eclipse P300 Case
- Seasonic GM-650 80 Plus Gold