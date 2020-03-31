What would you upgrade next?

I just literally did a quick build to get my PC setup again and since I live in a country were parts are not as cheap or easily found I got a cheap air cooler, case and power supply, I think?

What would you upgrade next? Video card?

  • ASUS PRIME Z390-A
  • Intel Core i7-9700K
  • be quiet! Pure Rock
  • G.SKILL 16GB Ripjaws V Series DDR4 3200MHz
  • EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
  • Dell 24" UltraSharp U2417H
  • Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD
  • Toshiba 500GB 7200 RPM 32MB Cache SATA
  • Phanteks Eclipse P300 Case
  • Seasonic GM-650 80 Plus Gold
 
100% videocard.

Get yourself a nice 1080Ti for around $450 and call it a day. Still the best card for the money and will be for a long time.
 
