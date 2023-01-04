What to do with Oculus 1 64 gig

I finally caved and bought a Quest 2 256 gig.



So now I have a Quest 1 with 64 gigs available. Yea, I could sell it or give it away. Is there anything I can do with it now that I’ve transferred my account off of it?



Like completely jailbreak it and use it tethered to my computer (max studio)?



I really do not know even if anything is available to be done.



Can I make the assumption that if I wanted to use it for Quest games that I’d have to buy another copy of that game (so 2 players could play)? Would I need two Meta accounts?