What router functions require heavy CPU usage?

Routers are becoming more powerful each with their own onboard CPU's, RAM, etc.

Primary inquiry:
What router functions benefit from powerful onboard processing components? I know encryption is one such function because installing SSL certificate (for login) on an old DD-WRT router made Web GUI navigation significantly slower and increased CPU usage. What about VLAN and other isolation functions?

Secondary inquiry:
Does it take more processing power for a router to drop/reject an outbound/inbound/forwarded packet (due to established NAT port rules) or to process it?
 
Router? Firewall? Which model? Many designs have ASIC's or hardware to process packets so it all depends. Generally management is in software and sometimes routing protocol calculations. Logging. It all depends.
 
