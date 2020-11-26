What router functions require heavy CPU usage?

Routers are becoming more powerful each with their own onboard CPU's, RAM, etc.



Primary inquiry:

What router functions benefit from powerful onboard processing components? I know encryption is one such function because installing SSL certificate (for login) on an old DD-WRT router made Web GUI navigation significantly slower and increased CPU usage. What about VLAN and other isolation functions?



Secondary inquiry:

Does it take more processing power for a router to drop/reject an outbound/inbound/forwarded packet (due to established NAT port rules) or to process it?