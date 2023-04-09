What is this white film in my loop?

My loop is:
I'm using Aquacomputer DP Ultra along with their Next Flow sensor that shows conductivity/water quality. About two weeks after install my water quality started steadily dropping from 98% down to now 65% in a few months. I can see this white...stuff..in my blocks and on the sides of my res.
Any idea what this is? I'm planning to tear it down and go through the Primo Chill loop prep process to totally rinse, clean, and start the loop over again.
- Corsair CPU Block (in pic)
- Corsair radiators (total of 4)
- EKWB 4090 Water Block
- Aquacomputer EPDM Tubing
- Aquacomputer Fittings
- Aquacomputer DP Ultra Coolant
