What is this "b-die" that I keep reading about in various threads?

Download typhoon and run it. It will tell you what you have (usually). Or, you can pull the heatspreaders off the ram and look at the chips, but typhoon is easier.My RAM is Crucial Ballistix CL 3600. Is this b-die or something else?
Is b-die related to the timing specs of the memory chips? Or a manufacturing process?
It's the chip designation. They have similar specs, but are made by different manufacturers or on different processes/equipment, so their performance and overclockability varies.