What is this "b-die" that I keep reading about in various threads?

X

x509

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
2,253
My RAM is Crucial Ballistix CL 3600. Is this b-die or something else?
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,050
x509 said:
My RAM is Crucial Ballistix CL 3600. Is this b-die or something else?
Click to expand...
Download typhoon and run it. It will tell you what you have (usually). Or, you can pull the heatspreaders off the ram and look at the chips, but typhoon is easier.
 
X

x509

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
2,253
Nobu said:
Download typhoon and run it. It will tell you what you have (usually). Or, you can pull the heatspreaders off the ram and look at the chips, but typhoon is easier.
Click to expand...
Is b-die related to the timing specs of the memory chips? Or a manufacturing process?
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,050
x509 said:
Is b-die related to the timing specs of the memory chips? Or a manufacturing process?
Click to expand...
It's the chip designation. They have similar specs, but are made by different manufacturers or on different processes/equipment, so their performance and overclockability varies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top