What is going on with performance-pcs website

PPCS is one of two enthusiasts stores that I know of left in the US. The other is Titan Rig, which is in my city of San Antonio. I want both survive! However, we need to keep this thread alive as long as PPCS has, literally, the worst website in America. That is correct, the worst in America and it sells pc parts to the computer enthusiast. Tell me it is not. Go there, traverse the menus and wait time, and tell me it is not painful.



Let me say what they do right: fast delivery, always correct, answer the phone and offer personal help. They are the best.



The website is killing me. Am I missing something?