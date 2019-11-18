What is going on with performance-pcs website

newls1

newls1

I have never EVER been so frustrated shopping on such a BLOATED AND SLOW SITE ever in my life. Its been a hot minute since ive ordered from them (about ~1yr) and even back then the site was bloated and slow, but now.... its a whole new animal. I had a shopping cart full of stuff and some FUCKING pop up keeps coming up under (keywords) search box, i clicked off and now my cart is empty... stupid shit like this make me run away from such a terribly slow and cluttered website. which is really to bad, cause they obviously are a great business and stock almost everything. GUYS, fix your shit!
 
Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

I love PPCS, they are fast and reliable and I try to buy as much as I can from them. That being said the OP is so right. How can a PC parts store geared towards enthusiasts have such an awful website. It is slow, it is often glitched, it is full of popups it is confusing, it freezes, it is just plain bad. Again, I support the guys, I give them my money but cmon.
 
VanGoghComplex

VanGoghComplex

Amen. They need to invest in a web designer that isn't still smoking crack from the 90s. They have such a great selection and their customer service is amazing; it's a crying shame their website is in this state.
 
H

hititnquitit

They just recently called themselves updating the site(last week or so). What a fucking joke. I tried to order a couple rads for a half hour...not kidding. Waiting for pages to load is like using dial up! When i fihally got the rads added to my cart i couldnt log into my account. If i could have found what i was looking for elsewhere i would have happily done so.
The old website was bad but the new version is atrocious.
 
Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

PPCS is one of two enthusiasts stores that I know of left in the US. The other is Titan Rig, which is in my city of San Antonio. I want both survive! However, we need to keep this thread alive as long as PPCS has, literally, the worst website in America. That is correct, the worst in America and it sells pc parts to the computer enthusiast. Tell me it is not. Go there, traverse the menus and wait time, and tell me it is not painful.

Let me say what they do right: fast delivery, always correct, answer the phone and offer personal help. They are the best.

The website is killing me. Am I missing something?
 
