What is going on with performance-pcs website

I have never EVER been so frustrated shopping on such a BLOATED AND SLOW SITE ever in my life. Its been a hot minute since ive ordered from them (about ~1yr) and even back then the site was bloated and slow, but now.... its a whole new animal. I had a shopping cart full of stuff and some FUCKING pop up keeps coming up under (keywords) search box, i clicked off and now my cart is empty... stupid shit like this make me run away from such a terribly slow and cluttered website. which is really to bad, cause they obviously are a great business and stock almost everything. GUYS, fix your shit!