what happens if power supply is insufficient?

we all know that current (and upcoming) GPUs can be extremely hungry for power, in some cases exceeding 350 watts under load. same with many higher end CPUs.

my question is, how does an insufficient power supply manifest in terms of symptoms during normal use? like say you tried to put a 3080 ti on a 550 watt power supply - what actually happens? googling this topic indicates the symptoms should be pretty "severe" i.e. immediate system shutdown or serious errors (hard lock, blue screen, random restarts.) but is that the only thing that can happen? is there a point where a psu is close to its limit and might cause other problems even if not enough to actually trip the protections and shut down the PC? can monitoring software like HWinfo provide the necessary info to determine if the psu is causing issues?
 
If protections fail, you could...

Get an under/over-voltage condition on the lines, or high ripple, as the supply struggles to provide the requested current.
Burn through the insulation on the wires or melt connectors, if the wires or connectors have more current running through them than they are designed for.
Burn up or blow up the switching components in the power supply, which may start a fire if they fail short to ground.

I think that covers most of the failure modes for supplies with bad or no protection, or where the protection failed.
 
Nobu is spot on, but I'll add a little insight if the protections work. Immediate system crash, black screen, then you'll see BIOS splash as it reboots. Once there is draw greater than supply it doesn't take much to push those protections out of tolerance.
 
thanks, but i'm not saying what if protections fail - i'm more asking, can issues occur *before* protection trips?
 
Pretty much the same, just less likely. As a PSU ages, it becomes less capable of supplying current up to it's rating, so you'll get more ripple and voltage will run higher or lower. Eventually the switching components also become a liability, especially if it's been run near the limit and depending on how well they were cooled.
 
Usually nothing. Your PC will just reboot as the protections are tripped for whatever reason. This is a common cause for the numerous posts you'll find across the internet where people don't want to accept that their cheap power supply is not up to the task.

In severe cases you can experience hard locks (no BSOD) as various components in your PC run into issues from the power delivery coming from the power supply.
 
The most common symptoms are likely to be either random BSOD-like errors or in more extreme cases, hard shutdowns.

However.

There are graphics card designs that can actually damage themselves if the power supply is unable to keep the 12V supply voltage in the proper range. This happens when the voltage used to drive the gates on a large high-side transistor comes directly from the 12V power supply rail, and when that droops, the transistor doesn't turn on all the way, and you then get a ton of resistance through it, which causes it to burn way more energy off as heat than it normally would. If this continues for a long enough period of time, either in a single session or across many over longer term, the transistor can eventually fail, and that frequently means it becomes a short directly to the output. The GTX 690 is one such card that is for sure prone to this. That's obviously an old and mostly irrelevant board design, and newer designs usually drive the transistor gates with 5V or 7V from a dedicated regulator on the board, but it's not out of the question that some designs may still be prone to this, especially on minor rails that are required, but most folks don't ever think about. On the 690, the rail that's most susceptible to this is the 0.95V rail, which supplies power to circuits on the GPU die, even if it's not THE GPU power.

Another possibility is that the power supply itself can fail if it's run at or beyond its designed capacity for a long period of time, and what happens then can be unpredictable.
 
thanks guys. the reason i'm asking is because i recently started running into games CTDing at random over the past few weeks. at first i thought it was an Nvidia driver problem but that's definitely not the case as i tried rolling back to various older versions (including ones i definitely had no problems with before) and no change in crashing.

if you check the memory subforum, you'll see a thread i made about finding defective ram - i've fixed that particular problem, but the crashes continue. my Seasonic 650w psu is a) below the recommended wattage, which i knew might become a problem when upgrading to my 3080 ti and b) it's like ten years old now and has a lot of hours (and stress) on it. was wondering if it could be causing symptoms like crashing, but not shutting down the PC or doing other more "obvious" PSU symptoms.

this is likely the first time in my ~25 years of building pcs that i've got components likely drawing at or beyond the rating of the PSU. and it's also probably the longest i've ever used a single PSU.
 
