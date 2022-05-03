what happens if power supply is insufficient?

Colonel Sanders
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2001
- Messages
- 5,365
we all know that current (and upcoming) GPUs can be extremely hungry for power, in some cases exceeding 350 watts under load. same with many higher end CPUs.
my question is, how does an insufficient power supply manifest in terms of symptoms during normal use? like say you tried to put a 3080 ti on a 550 watt power supply - what actually happens? googling this topic indicates the symptoms should be pretty "severe" i.e. immediate system shutdown or serious errors (hard lock, blue screen, random restarts.) but is that the only thing that can happen? is there a point where a psu is close to its limit and might cause other problems even if not enough to actually trip the protections and shut down the PC? can monitoring software like HWinfo provide the necessary info to determine if the psu is causing issues?
my question is, how does an insufficient power supply manifest in terms of symptoms during normal use? like say you tried to put a 3080 ti on a 550 watt power supply - what actually happens? googling this topic indicates the symptoms should be pretty "severe" i.e. immediate system shutdown or serious errors (hard lock, blue screen, random restarts.) but is that the only thing that can happen? is there a point where a psu is close to its limit and might cause other problems even if not enough to actually trip the protections and shut down the PC? can monitoring software like HWinfo provide the necessary info to determine if the psu is causing issues?