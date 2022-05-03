what happens if power supply is insufficient?

The most common symptoms are likely to be either random BSOD-like errors or in more extreme cases, hard shutdowns.



However.



There are graphics card designs that can actually damage themselves if the power supply is unable to keep the 12V supply voltage in the proper range. This happens when the voltage used to drive the gates on a large high-side transistor comes directly from the 12V power supply rail, and when that droops, the transistor doesn't turn on all the way, and you then get a ton of resistance through it, which causes it to burn way more energy off as heat than it normally would. If this continues for a long enough period of time, either in a single session or across many over longer term, the transistor can eventually fail, and that frequently means it becomes a short directly to the output. The GTX 690 is one such card that is for sure prone to this. That's obviously an old and mostly irrelevant board design, and newer designs usually drive the transistor gates with 5V or 7V from a dedicated regulator on the board, but it's not out of the question that some designs may still be prone to this, especially on minor rails that are required, but most folks don't ever think about. On the 690, the rail that's most susceptible to this is the 0.95V rail, which supplies power to circuits on the GPU die, even if it's not THE GPU power.



Another possibility is that the power supply itself can fail if it's run at or beyond its designed capacity for a long period of time, and what happens then can be unpredictable.