What GPU should I upgrade to?

System specs: Core i5-6500 16GB of DDR4 RAM Gigabyte H170M-D3H-CF motherboard GeForce GTX 750 1GB GDDR5 GPU Asus VC239 23" 1080p monitor ThermalTake LitePower 650W LTP-0650P-2 PSU Windows 7 (with a Windows 10 upgrade to happen soon) I have no interest at this point in VR, higher resolutions or high refresh rate gaming. Things I play/may want to play on this PC: Fallout 4 (being able to use the high-res texture pack would be even better but on a 1080p 23" monitor I am not sure if I would notice enough difference) The LEGO Movie 2 video game The recent remaster of the Ghostbusters video game 3D Studio Max 2017 The new C&C remasters (we don't have system specs for those yet I guess but we can probably assume they will be similar to whatever the most recent RTS titles by Petroglyph are since its on the same basic engine) That new Halo all-games collection What's the best GPU to get that will handle all my use cases? Been recommended by others that a 1650 Super, a 1660, a RX570 or an RX580 card might suit my needs but I know nothing about those cards and which one might work best for my use cases (e.g. the AMD is cheaper but is the NVIDIA worth paying the extra for? And e.g. is it worth paying the extra for the better GPU and double the VRAM on the RX680 cards?)