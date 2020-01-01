What GPU should I upgrade to?

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by jonwil, Jan 1, 2020 at 6:21 AM.

    jonwil

    System specs:
    Core i5-6500
    16GB of DDR4 RAM
    Gigabyte H170M-D3H-CF motherboard
    GeForce GTX 750 1GB GDDR5 GPU
    Asus VC239 23" 1080p monitor
    ThermalTake LitePower 650W LTP-0650P-2 PSU
    Windows 7 (with a Windows 10 upgrade to happen soon)

    I have no interest at this point in VR, higher resolutions or high refresh rate gaming.
    Things I play/may want to play on this PC:
    Fallout 4 (being able to use the high-res texture pack would be even better but on a 1080p 23" monitor I am not sure if I would notice enough difference)
    The LEGO Movie 2 video game
    The recent remaster of the Ghostbusters video game
    3D Studio Max 2017
    The new C&C remasters (we don't have system specs for those yet I guess but we can probably assume they will be similar to whatever the most recent RTS titles by Petroglyph are since its on the same basic engine)
    That new Halo all-games collection

    What's the best GPU to get that will handle all my use cases? Been recommended by others that a 1650 Super, a 1660, a RX570 or an RX580 card might suit my needs but I know nothing about those cards and which one might work best for my use cases (e.g. the AMD is cheaper but is the NVIDIA worth paying the extra for? And e.g. is it worth paying the extra for the better GPU and double the VRAM on the RX680 cards?)
     
    sirmonkey1985

    all the ones you were suggested are good options, i'd look into whether 3D studio uses hardware acceleration and which performs better as the deciding factor of whether it's worth going Nvidia or AMD since all the games should run fine on those cards. 1080p below 144hz 4GB of vram's enough as shown in the RX5500XT 4GB vs 8GB reviews.
     
