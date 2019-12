Small FFT with AVX is more irrelevant as a stress test than before, because the chips become completely impossible to cool unless you are using non conventional cooling methods (direct die, multiple 360 rads, etc). You can't say this is a valid stress test if your chip needs enough voltage so it runs at 115C just trying to pass it without a BSOD, CPU L0 error, or a dropped thread. It's a thermal solution test, not a stress test now.



FMA3 testing (AVX2) is even more worthless because NO game uses FMA3 instructions. Or AVX 512 instructions. I am not even sure if any game uses AVX2 instructions. I know AVX2 is part of directmath, but still. People MUST remember that if your prime95 FMA3 (subset of AVX2) reaches 105C and crashes and burns, that does **NOT** mean that a game that uses FMA3 (if it exists) will crash! Not even close. Why does Prime95 small FFT FMA3 reach 105C on 8 core processors? Because the instructions REMAIN in the CPU caches and do not ever access main memory, so the CPU never has a chance to cool down or run other instructions. That is NOT how real applications work (except applications DESIGNED to crush prime numbers, which games do NOT do).



Even SSE2 4.2 is a bit of a stretch. Phenom doesn't support it, for instance.



If you're trying to be Battlefield 5 game stable, Realbench 2.56, Cinebench R20 and HWbot x.265 or x.264 stress tests are a lot more realistic.

