What do you like better: BFI or Gsync/Freesync? BFI or Black Frame Insertion: Otherwise known as strobing backlight, these improve motion performance while reducing brightness. Gsync/Freesync: These synchronize monitor refresh rate to frame rate to reduce tearing. Personally, for FPS games and definitely Rocket League I prefer max refresh rate with BFI. That probably goes for anything online and competitive. For single-player games I'll take adaptive sync. One monitor can do both but the panel isn't an OLED. https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/asus/tuf-vg27aq