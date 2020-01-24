What do you like better: BFI or Gsync/Freesync?

Discussion in 'Displays' started by Pastuch, Jan 24, 2020 at 3:25 PM.

What do you like better?

  1. Black Frame Insertion (BFI), Strobing

  2. Gsync, Freesync, Adaptive Sync.

    BFI or Black Frame Insertion: Otherwise known as strobing backlight, these improve motion performance while reducing brightness.

    Gsync/Freesync: These synchronize monitor refresh rate to frame rate to reduce tearing.


    Personally, for FPS games and definitely Rocket League I prefer max refresh rate with BFI. That probably goes for anything online and competitive.

    For single-player games I'll take adaptive sync.

    One monitor can do both but the panel isn't an OLED.
    https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/asus/tuf-vg27aq
     
    I love BFI, but I can't live without gsync.


    Too bad that one monitor that does them both has terrible crosstalk, which makes strobing completely useless.

    But with the new gsync OLEDs I don't care about LCD even if it could do both at this point. The enhanced motion clarity isn't going to make up for the comparatively terrible image quality.

    I hope OLEDs become capable of simultaneous blur reduction and gsync soon. It's the only significant improvement left for OLEDs aside from simply supporting higher refresh rates. In a couple years we'll be eyeing microLEDs.
     
